Chinese companies are aggressively acquiring land overseas in the world:

Beijing

These days, China is buying land in countries around the world as part of a new strategy. Chinese government agencies engaged in this mission are aggressively acquiring land abroad. These lands are bought in different countries in Asia and Africa. The area of ​​land purchased or leased from overseas through Chinese companies over the past decade is equal to the total plains of Sri Lanka. US companies and many other countries are lagging far behind China in this area.

China captures natural resources

According to the report by Japanese media Nikkei Asia, there are growing concerns that China is encroaching on the source of food and natural resources of emerging and developing countries. China’s occupation of these countries has also heightened concerns over the security system. Experts say other major countries including America, India and Britain cannot dismiss this Chinese shopping competition as insignificant. This could threaten these countries in the future.

Chinese companies involved in banana cultivation in Myanmar

Hideki Hirano, a professor at Japan’s Himeji University who studies land acquisitions by foreign investors, said those countries should further strengthen their laws regarding Chinese companies’ encroachments on land. For example, bananas are widely grown in the northern state of Kachin in Myanmar. According to surveys by non-governmental organizations and others, Chinese companies are heavily involved in banana cultivation in the region. According to UN data, Myanmar’s banana exports have increased 250-fold, from $ 1.5 million in 2013 to $ 370 million in 2020. Most of these products go to China.

Chinese company influences rubber tree cultivation in Vietnam

Local residents say the banana plantations in Kachin have continued to function since a military coup in February. It is an important source of tax revenue for the Myanmar armed forces. Apart from Myanmar, this occupation of Chinese companies is also prevalent in many other countries. Most of the rubber is produced in Binh Phuoc province, located in southern Vietnam. However, this breeding is now under threat due to the activities of New Hope Liuhe, a leading breeding company in China.

China breeds pigs in Vietnam

This Chinese company raises a huge herd of pigs on 75 hectares of rubber-producing land. This company has now spread to many states in Vietnam. The Vietnamese government also uses its pig farm in Binh Phuoc, under the supervision of this company. Most of the pigs raised here are exported to China for meat. For this reason, China’s occupation of land for cultivation is increasing. This directly affects rubber production in Vietnam.

China bought 64.8 lakh hectares of land in the world

According to the European land watch organization Land Matrix, Chinese companies controlled 64.8 million hectares of agricultural, forestry and mining land worldwide from 2011 to 2020. In contrast, British companies hold 1.56 million hectares. ‘hectares in foreign countries, 8.6 million hectares with American companies and 4.2 million hectares with Japanese companies.

Companies responding to China’s domestic demand

China is acquiring more and more land from abroad to meet the surge in domestic demand due to economic growth. Acquiring land abroad also gives these companies stable access to natural resources. Taking full advantage of these companies transporting products made in these countries to China. Chinese company Wan Peng ships large quantities of timber from Congo to China. Apart from this, Chinese companies have bought large-scale mines in many countries around the world.