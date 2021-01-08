Chinese Corona Halal Vaccine for Muslims? Indonesia’s highest Islamic institution approved religious endorsement – Ireland’s leading Islamic body certifies Chinas Sinovac vaccine as halal

Strong points:

China's corona virus vaccine has been reported by Indonesia's largest religious organization. Corona vaccine in Islamic countries was triggered by the possibility of pork being found in many vaccines.

The use of pig (pork) gelatin in the corona virus vaccine has sparked debate in many Muslim countries around the world. Meanwhile, the main religious body in Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim country, has approved China’s Synovac vaccine. The Indonesian Council of Ulema announced on Friday that this Kovid-19 vaccine is halal for Muslims.

Indonesian government has not approved Chinese vaccine

The Indonesian drug regulator has said it will study clinical trials and the results of its own tests in Brazil and Turkey before approving the Chinese vaccine for use. Explain that there was a huge difference in the effect of synovac in China and Turkey and Turkey when testing the Coronavec vaccine. According to official data from both countries, the Chinese Corona vaccine is 50% effective in Brazil and 91.25% effective in Turkey.

The UAE’s main Islamic body also endorsed

Before Indonesia, the UAE Fatwa Council, the main Islamic body of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), justified the Corona vaccine without taking the name of a country or company. This supreme body of the UAE had called it legitimate for Muslims, despite the use of pork gelatin. Council Chairman Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayya said the corona virus vaccine could be separated from Islamic sanctions if there were no other alternatives. Saving human lives is the first priority for all of us.

Chinese Corona vaccine affecting one country, 50 in Brazil and 91% effective in Turkey

Why is there a ruckus in Muslim countries over the vaccine?

Pig gelatin is commonly used in vaccines, which has led to growing concerns among Muslims about vaccination. The use of pork products is considered prohibited under Islamic law. According to the report, gelatin made from bone, fat or pigskin is used to protect a vaccine for a long time. Muslims suspect that vaccine companies have also used it in their products.

Important UAE decision on use of pork in COVID vaccine, Islamic body justified

Indonesia, Malaysia to buy Chinese vaccine

Indonesia and Malaysia are preparing to purchase large quantities of Chinese Synovac Corona vaccine. However, the Chinese company that makes it has yet to say whether pork has been used there. After which there was a heckling. The Indonesian Ulema Council, a high-level body of Muslim clerics in Indonesia, has called for the issuance of a halal certificate for the Chinese synovic vaccine. After that, many other religious raised objections.