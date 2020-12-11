Chinese Coronavirus Updates: Why China Advises To Wear Diapers In Flight, Said – Do Not Use Bathroom – Why China Advises Cabin Crew To Wear Diapers In Flight

Beijing

China, the father of the Corona virus, has issued a new directive for its airlines. In this directive issued by the Administrator of Civis Aviation of China, cabin crew were advised to use disposable diapers during flight. All employees were instructed not to use the passenger toilet during the flight.

Instructions for strictly following the rules

In this 38-page guide, cabin crews have been asked to strictly follow the rules when traveling to countries worst affected by Corona. Especially in a country where 500 out of 10 lakh people are infected with corona. America is also included in the list of these countries. However, the rest of the crew, such as pilots and support staff, were not allowed to wear diapers.

The flight crew must wear this

This decree stipulates that crew members who must travel among passengers must wear a disposable diaper. In addition, all flight crew members were instructed to wear masks, goggles, disposable caps, disposable shoe covers and disposable double-layer medical rubber gloves.

Order to make the quarantine zone by plane

All Chinese airlines have been urged to build a quarantine zone on the plane during the flight. If necessary, patients with suspected corona virus can be seated. For this, it was recommended to reserve three seats at the back of the plane. It has been said that these seats should be well covered with the help of curtains.

Entry of the cabin crew into the cockpit

The entry of any cabin crew member into the cockpit of the aircraft is also prohibited. This was ordered with the safety of the pilots in mind that no cabin crew will enter the cockpit during the flight.