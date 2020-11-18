Chinese Coronavirus Vaccine Latest Update: Chinese CoronaVac Vaccine Proves Effective In Preventing Kovid-19 Infection

Beijing

After the United States and Russia, the clinical trial of the vaccine against the corona virus in China has been completed. Results of an early clinical trial of the CoronaVac vaccine against Corona virus infection in China have confirmed that the vaccine has so far been safe. He has developed antibodies in healthy people between the ages of 18 and 59.

According to a study published in the journal ‘Lancet Infectious Diseases’, it can cause an antibiotic reaction in people within 28 days of the first vaccination of ‘corona vac’ involved in the race to make a vaccine against the infection. Researchers from the Jiangsu Provincial Center for Disease Control in China say they detected the highest dose to produce the highest antibody response.

According to study co-author Fengkai Zhu, “Our study suggests that when given two doses of Corona Vac over a 14-day period, he is able to produce the highest antibody response within four weeks. following vaccination. He said: “In the long term, when the risk of Kovid-19 is reduced, then administering two doses within a month will be enough to develop a long-term resistance mechanism.