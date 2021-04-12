Chinese Covid-19 Vaccine Effect: Why Nations Trust Chinese Covid Vaccines Experts Warn Beijing-Made Jabs: Experts Warn Countries About Chinese Covid Vaccine Effectiveness

London

Leading British scientists have warned that countries that depend on China’s covid vaccine are at increased risk of infection. In a conversation with Mail Online, scientists argued that the world needs to learn from the South American country of Chile. Even after a successful corona vaccination program in this country, vaccines made in China are unable to stop the spread of the virus.

Chinese vaccine being installed in 53 countries

China’s corona virus vaccine is being installed in at least 53 countries around the world. Many of them are from developing countries in South America, Africa and Southeast Asia. Real Chinese Corona vaccines are inexpensive and easy to store. It is an ideal vaccine for poor countries, which do not have the ability to store the vaccine at temperatures above minus 20 degrees.

China itself has acknowledged the vaccine’s low impact

The main health official in China himself admitted that the effectiveness of his corona vaccine is very low. Gao Fu, director of the Ni Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said two days ago that the effectiveness rate of the current vaccine is very low. To increase this, discussions are underway with Chinese vaccine makers.

The transition is accelerating despite the Chinese vaccine in Chile

Professor Ian Jones, a virologist at the University of Reading, said data from Chile showed Chinese vaccines were not enough to stop the spread of the virus. Despite having vaccinated a quarter of its population and given at least one dose of the vaccine to 40 percent of the population, Chile has experienced double the infection rate since mid-February. In Chile, 177 people out of 1 million people were found infected every day, now that number has risen to 372.

Chinese vaccine worst in terms of efficacy

The Chinese Coronavac vaccine is used in Chile. It is manufactured by the Chinese pharmaceutical giant Synovac. A study from the University of Chile showed that the first dose of the Chinese vaccine was only 3% effective. Its effectiveness increases to about 56% after the second dose. Another study in Brazil found that the efficacy of the sugar vaccine was only 50 percent.

Which country’s vaccine is so effective

Vaccination efficacy (percentage) Coronavecchine 56.50 AstraZenecaBritain 79 PfizerAmerica-Germany 95 ModernAmerica 94 Johnson & JohnsonAmerica 67 Sputnik-Virus 92 Cinoformachine 73