Chinese defense experts welcome return of PLA soldier, said – India has shown goodwill – India has shown goodwill in dismissing PLA soldier, Chinese expert from defense

Chinese defense experts hailed the release of an PLA soldier captured in the southern part of Pangong in Ladakh. Chinese experts said India had shown goodwill in reducing border tensions by handing over captured Chinese troops. On Friday morning, a Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldier was captured on the south side of Pangong So in eastern Ladakh, crossing the Line of Effective Control (LAC) to India.

India left Chinese soldier on Monday

A source in New Delhi said the PLA soldier was returned to China at the Chushul-Moldo border post in eastern Ladakh at 10:10 a.m. on Monday. Qian Feng, director of the research department of the The China National Strategy Institute at Xinhua University told the Global Times that the return of the missing Chinese soldier complies with the border regulation mechanism agreed between the two countries.

‘India has shown goodwill to reduce tensions at the border’

Commenting on the Chinese soldier’s withdrawal, he said India had shown goodwill to reduce the tension at the border by returning the Chinese soldier within four days. In a brief comment made by the Chinese military on its official website on Monday, the soldier reportedly returned. According to the statement, under the agreement between China and India, a Chinese border soldier lost due to dark and complex mountainous terrain was handed over to Chinese border troops by the Indian side in the aftermath. – midday of January 11, 2021.

The Chinese military gave this argument when entering the jawan in India

Chinese border forces said on Saturday that a Chinese soldier had disappeared at the Sino-Indian border on Friday morning due to the dark and complex geography and had been asked to return to the Indian side. This is the second time amid a border standoff since May, when India returned a captured Chinese soldier.

A Chinese soldier was arrested earlier

Earlier on October 18, a soldier reportedly disappeared while helping a shepherd find his yak at the China-India border. There has been an impasse between the Indian and Chinese military for more than eight months in eastern Ladakh. The stalemate started in May of last year when there was a clash between the two sides in the Pangong Lake area.