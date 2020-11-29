Chinese Defense Minister’s visit to Nepal: Chinese Defense Minister arrives in Kathmandu to guide Prime Minister Oli, Nepalese army gives honor guard – Chinese Defense Minister General

Kathmandu

Chinese Defense Minister General Wei Fengahi arrived in Kathmandu on Sunday for a day-long visit to pacify Nepal against India. A large 20-member delegation also visited Nepal with the Chinese Minister of Defense. During this time, several meetings at the military level are also proposed between the two countries. The Chinese defense minister is also due to meet with senior Nepalese leaders.

Chinese Defense Minister greeted with honor guard

Arrived in Kathmandu, the Chinese Minister of Defense, General Wei Fengahi, was received by the Minister of the Interior of Nepal Ram Bahadur Thapa. After that, the Nepalese army handed over to the Chinese Minister of Defense an honor guard. Such a large reception from Nepal’s Defense Minister remains a topic of discussion in political circles.

Chinese Defense Minister will also meet with President and Prime Minister Oli

State Councilor Wei is reportedly meeting with President Vidya Devi Bhandari and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli during their one-day visit as a courtesy. The ministry said in a statement that the Chinese defense minister will also meet with the head of the Nepalese army, General Purna Chandra Thapa. Wei will return to Beijing the same evening.

PM Oli walked away from Chinese ambassador

Prime Minister Oli bluntly told Chinese Ambassador Hao Yankee stationed in Kathmandu that he could meet the challenges within his party without help from another country. Please say that the president of the ruling Communist Party of Nepal, Pushp Kamal Dahal Prachanda, has once again opened the front against Prime Minister Oli in Nepal. The Yankees have been openly lobbying for Oli from the start.

China endured by three Indian officials to visit Nepal

Recently, Samant Kumar Goyal, head of the Indian intelligence agency RAW, alone met Nepalese Prime Minister Oli in Kathmandu. After that, the head of the Indian army, General Manoj Mukund Narwane, arrived in Kathmandu for a three-day visit. During this time, he was also honored by the President of Nepal. A few days before today, Indian Foreign Minister Harsh Vardhan Shringla also visited Nepal.