Chinese diplomat Justin Trudeau running the dog of the United States: Chinese diplomat calls Canadian Prime Minister ‘dog behind the United States’ and creates heckling – Chinese diplomat calls out Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau running the dog of us

Chinese diplomat calls Canadian Prime Minister 'dog behind the United States' and creates heckling

We now see relations between China and Canada reaching the abyss. In a time of tension, a Chinese diplomat called Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a “child” on social media. Consul General Li Yang in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, said Justin Trudeau had made Canada the “hound” behind the United States. Canada and China have been at odds for a few months, and the two countries imposed sanctions on each other last week.

Relations between China and Canada deteriorated further on Sunday when Chinese diplomat Li Yang tweeted that the Canadian prime minister was responsible for the entire diplomatic dispute. Yang said: “ My child (Justin Trudeau), your greatest achievement is that you have ruined the friendly relationship between China and Canada and turned Canada into a dog that runs behind America. ”

“ Too many failures of Chinese digital diplomacy ”

In Communist China, the derogatory term “backward scent” is referred to as a country that acts as slaves for countries like the United States. Li Yang has commented on many topics, but the Canadian Prime Minister is the only leader he has used such derogatory language against. Experts say that since China has a lot of control over diplomats, Lee’s message is inherently rare.

Former Ambassador to China David Mulroney told the Guardian that this statement by Li Yang, a government official, is very disturbing. He said, “Li Yang’s tweet is a huge failure of China’s digital diplomacy and soft power.” The latest dispute between Canada and China concerns atrocities against Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang. As a result of this dispute, the two countries imposed sanctions on each other.