Chinese Map of Arunachal Pradesh: China seizes locally made maps showing Aksai Chin, Arunachal Pradesh in India

Chinese customs officials seized a large batch of world maps showing Aksai Chin and Arunachal Pradesh as part of India. These cards were to be exported outside of China. China claims Arunachal Pradesh is part of southern Tibet, which India has vehemently rejected. India maintains that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral and inseparable part of it.

Cards seized by Chinese custom in Shanghai

According to information from Chinese newspaper The Paper.CN, these cards were kept on behalf of sheets in around 300 export shipments. These were confiscated by customs at Shanghai Pudong Airport. This is not the first time that China has confiscated such cards. Earlier in 2019, China destroyed 30,000 cards to show Arunachal Pradesh and Taiwan were separated.

China imposed ban in 2019 by making law

Significantly, China passed a new law in 2019 making it mandatory for all cards printed and sold in the country and exported under the official Chinese card format. China’s claims on Arunachal Pradesh, Taiwan and the South China Sea are displayed in the official format.

What is the dispute between China and India

The McMahon line exists between China and India. This is officially considered the international line. But China refused to accept it. China says Arunachal Pradesh is part of southern Tibet. After China forcibly occupied Tibet in the 1950s, it occupied hundreds of kilometers of Indian land even during the 1962 war.