Chinese media agitated US Secretary of State over Taiwan issue, ‘instigator’ told – Chinese media attack US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over Taiwan issue

Beijing

The United States is sending its special envoy to Taiwan again amid China’s continuing tensions. Since then, Chinese state media have opened a front against US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Pompeo has been accused in Chinese media of damaging Sino-US relations. He said the US secretary of state was trying to provoke tensions between the two countries.

Pompeo is not interested in world peace

A report by China’s state-run Xinhua News Agency noted that the removal of long-standing restrictions on contacts between senior U.S. government officials and their Taiwanese counterparts indicated that Pompeo only wanted to provoke illegal confrontations. And they are not interested in world peace.

Ignoring threats from China, Taiwan hailed

Meanwhile, Taiwan on Friday welcomed a visit by a US ambassador to be held last week of US President Donald Trump’s tenure. Taiwan’s presidential office said on Friday it was “ warmly welcoming ” the visit and The latest round of talks on the trip are still ongoing. A spokesperson for the president’s office said the visit symbolizes the strong friendship between Taiwan and the United States and will positively help to further strengthen the United States-Taiwan partnership.

US Ambassador to UN to visit Taiwan

US Ambassador Kelly Craft will visit the Taiwanese capital, Taipei, Jan. 13-15, before Joe Biden becomes the next US president. The US mission to the United Nations said the visit would further strengthen the US government’s strong support in international forums.

Third U.S. official to visit Taiwan during Trump’s tenure

Earlier in September, US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar and then Keith Crutch, head of the State Department, visited Taiwan. China was so furious with Keith Crutch’s visit that he sent 18 of his fighters on the plane from Taiwan.