Chinese Military Personnel Defamation Law: China Passes New Law Banning Military Personnel Defamation:

China has restricted questioning by the military, further curtailing freedom of speech. Now, asking or pointing fingers at the Chinese military can result in jail time. Xi Jinping’s Communist government has liberated these issues. One of these laws was first enacted in 2018. The Chinese people have asked the government and military many acute questions about covering up the deaths of their soldiers in the violent clashes in Galwan last year.

The new law is an extension of the 2018 law

It is said that the new law is also a link with the law of 2018. Under the same Chinese law, a popular blogger in the country was recently punished for defaming the soldiers of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA). In his article, this blogger asked about the deaths of Chinese soldiers in the Galvan Valley.

The National People’s Congress of China was adopted

China’s state-run news agency Xinhua reported that the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC) on Thursday approved the bill prohibiting any person or organization from condemning or insulting the honor of soldiers, or from insulting soldiers. use them by the armed forces. condemn or insult the reputation of members of The new bill also prohibits the desecration of plaques made in honor of military personnel.

According to the bill, prosecutors can initiate public interest prosecutions for defamation of military personnel and violation of their rights and legitimate interests which have seriously affected the performance of their functions and missions and harmed the public interest of the company. .

The Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported that the new law is a new addition to a series of legal measures already banning the defamation of revolutionary “martyrs”. These measures also include reform of the country’s penal code and the 2018 law for the protection of heroes and martyrs.

Commenting on the new bill, Song Zhongping, a former PLA instructor and Hong Kong-based military affairs commentator, said the legislation, which also covers military families, is intended to strengthen the missionary spirit of the People’s Liberation Army. Sog also pointed out that in the past our legal means were not complete and that this new law would offer more complete protection of the rights and honors of our soldiers. “

An Internet personality in China was convicted on May 31 for “slandering” Chinese soldiers killed in a clash with Indian soldiers in the Galwan Valley last year. The state newspaper Global Times reported on June 1 that Qi Jiming, who has nearly 2.5 million followers, was sentenced to eight months in prison.