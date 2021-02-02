Chinese nuclear bombs: China made 1000 nuclear bombs for destruction, US continues to manufacture Dragon missiles – China has made 1000 nuclear bombs for destruction in US and the growing global stockpile of ICBM missiles

Strong points:

Dreaming of defeating America and becoming the world’s greatest superpower, the Chinese dragon quickly began to work on his dangerous plan. China has manufactured 1,000 nuclear bombs, and of these, 100 nuclear bombs are capable of using them. Not only that, China is now engaged in the manufacture of long-range killer missiles. After the new arms reduction treaty between the United States and Russia, China had the opportunity to increase its weapons for another 5 years.

America, Russia and China have 90% of the world’s nuclear weapons, according to the South China Morning Post report. In the 1980s, the Soviet Union and the United States had more than 10,000 nuclear bombs, which were reduced to 6,500 and 5,000 respectively thanks to the new Start Treaty. The purpose of this treaty is to reduce the total number of nuclear bombs to 1,550. While the United States and Russia have disclosed the number of their nuclear weapons, China has remained silent on the matter.

China increases stockpile of nuclear bombs amid Indo-US tensions, new report has revealed

According to Sipri’s report, China has 320 atomic bombs, but a Chinese military source said China has 1,000 nuclear bombs. Of these 100 atomic bombs are active. The source claimed that these atomic bombs would be given to rocket force for attack in a war situation and would require the order of President Xi Jinping. Experts say that after the agreement between Russia and America, China now has a chance to increase its nuclear weapons.

China collects weapons of global destruction, greater disclosure than secret U.S. documents

Hong Kong military expert and Chinese military leader Zongping said China currently only has 100 active nuclear bombs and is not enough to completely destroy all US cities. Earlier in 2018, China revealed that its air-fired CJ-20 cruise missile was capable of firing nuclear bombs. The range of this missile is approximately 2000 km. China is now approaching Russia and the United States in terms of weapons.