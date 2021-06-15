Chinese nuclear power plant: China’s Taishan power plant EDF examines gas build-up in Chinese nuclear power plant

Beijing

The whole world has been in turmoil since a nuclear power plant leaked in China. This leak, which happened a week ago, has been hidden by China from the world until now. The French electricity group EDF is involved in the construction of this nuclear power station up to around 30%. EDF also opened its own independent investigation into the leak. However, no official information has been given on the extent of the leak so far. People in China living near the power plant are frightened when they remember the Chernobyl incident in Russia 35 years ago today.

French company asked America for help

According to the CNN report, the US government had been evaluating this leak report for a week. In this report, the French company EDF had requested assistance from the US Department of Energy. In this, the company has clearly warned America of the impending radiological danger. He said the Chinese security authority was increasing the radiation limit outside the Taishan nuclear power plant in Guangdong province. After which, it is suspected that radioactive radiation was emitted from this factory.

Sensation spread by leakage of radioactive gases

This nuclear power station was designed by EDF. Not only that, China is also taking the help of this company in the work of operations. The same company warned of leaks and the danger of radioactive materials. EDF indicated that krypton and xenon had leaked from the primary circuit of reactor n ° 1 at the Taishan power plant. A spokesperson for the company said they are inert gases but have radioactive properties. If the amount of leakage increases in the future, a big problem may arise.

China not ready to accept nuclear leak claims

Despite warnings from the French company, the United States is still not ready to accept that the nuclear power plant leak situation in China is serious. US officials believe the leak does not pose a serious threat to Chinese citizens or the environment. What is unusual is that the French company has asked the United States for help on this issue, while China is not ready to accept this claim. Experts believe that if the situation becomes serious then America can be accused of negligence.

America also holds meetings continuously

However, after receiving the information for the first time, the US National Security Council held several meetings last week. During which two meetings were held at deputy level and one at deputy secretary level. The high-level meeting with the Deputy Secretary was chaired by Laura Rosenberger, NSC Senior Director for China. Mallory Stewart, Senior Director of Arms Control, was also present. During this meeting, the United States also contacted the French government, the company there and China.

What happened in Chernobyl?

About 35 years ago, in 1986, a devastating explosion occurred at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. Then it was closed and part of it is still closed today. As a result of this incident, a steel and concrete shelter was built around the reactor in Unit 4 of the plant to block the radiation. The radiation rate here was so high that people living hundreds of miles away were evacuated overnight. The whole city of Chernobyl is still a memory of this accident in the form of abandoned buildings.