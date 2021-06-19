Chinese nuclear scientist mysteriously dead: Chinese nuclear scientist Zhang Zhijian mysteriously died after nuclear radiation leak

Strong points:

Nuclear scientist Zhang Zhijian found dead after nuclear accident in China Zhang Zhijian is said to have died after falling from a high building There is a rumor that China is trying to hide the nuclear accident from the world

Renowned nuclear scientist Zhang Zhijian was found dead under mysterious circumstances 10 days after an accident at a new nuclear power plant in China. It is said that Zhang Zhijian died after falling from a high building. There is a rumor that China is trying to hide the nuclear accident from the world. Zhang was found dead Thursday morning. He was vice-chancellor of the prestigious Harbin University of Engineering.

Born in 1963, Zhang was to retire after two years. Just two days before his death, another nuclear expert was appointed Harbin University’s new vice chancellor. The news of Professor Zhang’s death was made on the university’s Weibo account. It was said in this statement that the police investigated the incident and refused to believe it as murder.

very close links with the Chinese army

The university did not provide further details. Professor Zhang has received numerous national awards in the world of innovation. Harbin Technical University is one of two universities in the country with very close ties to the Chinese military. This university had banned software made in the United States in June of last year. It was taken in view of the continuing trade tensions between the two countries.

Previously, after the leak at a nuclear power plant in China, there had been turmoil around the world. This leak, which happened a week ago, has been hidden by China from the world until now. The French electricity group EDF is involved in the construction of this nuclear power station up to around 30%. EDF has also opened its own independent investigation into the leak. However, no official information has been given on the extent of the leak so far. People in China living near the power plant are frightened when they remember the Chernobyl incident in Russia 35 years ago today.

French company asked America for help

According to the CNN report, for the past week, the US government has been evaluating this leak report. In this report, the French company EDF had requested assistance from the US Department of Energy. In this, the company has clearly warned America of the impending radiological danger. He said the Chinese security authority was increasing the radiation limit outside the Taishan nuclear power plant in Guangdong province. After which, it is suspected that radioactive radiation was emitted from this factory.

Sensation spread by leakage of radioactive gases

This nuclear power station was designed by EDF. Not only that, China is also taking the help of this company in the work of operations. The same company warned of leaks and the danger of radioactive materials. EDF indicated that krypton and xenon had leaked from the primary circuit of reactor n ° 1 at the Taishan power plant. A spokesperson for the company said they are inert gases but have radioactive properties. If the amount of leakage increases in the future, a big problem may arise.