Chinese population increase decreases: population increase in China

Beijing

China’s population grew 0.53% to 1.41178 billion from 2019. The population was 1.4 billion in 2019. However, it is expected to decline by the start of next year. According to the Seventh National Population Census released by the Chinese government on Tuesday, China’s 31 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities had a population of 1.41178 billion.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), new census data shows that the crisis facing China is expected to intensify as the country’s population over 60 years of age grows to 264 million. The NBS said in a statement that increasing the average age of the population would increase the pressure on long-term balanced growth.

89.4 million people in the country are between 15 and 59 years old, or 6.79% less than in 2010. The Chinese leaders had imposed birth rates since 1980 to prevent the population from growing, but they now fear that the number of people of working age in the country decreases rapidly and leads to a prosperous economy.

Birth limits have been relaxed in China, but the couple are reluctant to give birth to children due to inflation, small housing and occupational discrimination with mothers.