Chinese intelligence chief Dong Jingwei reportedly fled to US via Hong Kong

President Xi Jinping has sworn allegiance to senior leaders of the ruling Communist Party amid speculation that Chinese intelligence chief Dong Jingwei has fled to the United States. At the same time, he called on them to accept the “main leadership” and work for China’s modernization and national rejuvenation. Xi Jinping has been officially declared a “leader” of the Chinese Communist Party since taking office in December 2012.

Xi Jinping was sworn in on Friday as he stood in front of 25 members of the party’s political bureau as he viewed an exhibit at the CCP Museum in the capital Beijing. It was broadcast on government television channels. This museum was recently opened. On this occasion, alongside Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Li Qing’s number 2 leader was also present. Indeed, Xi has become the most powerful leader in China after Mao Zedong.

Growing Global Protest Against China Against Human Rights Abuses

Founded by Mao in 1921, the CCP, which has nearly nine million members, has been in power since the formation of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) in 1949. The centenary celebrations will take place on July 1 and the holiday has been planned. several events, including a military parade, to mark the occasion. The party is celebrating the centenary of its founding at a time of growing global opposition to China over the origin of COVID-19, allegations of human rights violations in Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Tibet.

Xi, 67, seized power from his predecessor Hu Jintao in December 2012 and quickly consolidated his leadership within the party, the powerful army, and the president was awarded the title of “main” leader, with the support of collective leadership. In his speech at the exhibition, Xi called on CCP members to draw strength from the history of the party and strive for China’s modernization and national rejuvenation.

“I will keep the secrets of the party, I will be faithful to the party”

According to Xinhua’s official dialogue committee, he said, “It is important for them to realize the need to maintain political integrity and think broadly, to follow the core of the leadership and to follow the core of the central party leadership “. Stay in sync. ‘ Xi, like his predecessors, is expected to retire after completing a second term in 2023, but is expected to remain in office for life as the National People’s Congress (NPC) amended the constitution in 2018 for a five-year term. the two-term limit was removed, paving the way for his permanent occupation of power.

He also swore an oath to members, who said, “It is my desire to join the Chinese Communist Party, to uphold the party’s program, to respect the party constitution, to perform my duties as a party. as a party member, as a party member.I will uphold decisions, strictly adhere to party discipline, respect party secrets, remain loyal to the party, work hard, fight for communism throughout my life and I will be ready to sacrifice everything for the good of the party and the people, I will never betray the party.