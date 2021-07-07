Chinese quantum supercomputer: Chinese quantum supercomputer: Chinese quantum supercomputer

Beijing

A team of Chinese researchers claimed to have set a new record in quantum computing. He claims his new computer is more powerful than any previous computer. Even better than Google. The researchers claimed in a preprint printed in arXiv that their quantum computer is capable of solving problems using 56 out of 66 qubits.

Conventional computers cannot solve questions

On the other hand, Google’s Sycamore processor has 54 qubits. In 2019, Google claimed that their computers had achieved quantum supremacy for the first time. That is, quantum computers can do all of those questions that classical computers cannot. Google claimed their computer solved the problem in 3.5 minutes, which would have taken 10,000 years for the most powerful conventional supercomputer.

China also made a similar claim. He says Zuchongzhi completed the sampling task in 70 minutes, which would have taken the most powerful supercomputer 8 years. The researchers say the task that needed to be solved was 100 times harder than the task found by Google’s Sycamore.

quantum satellite

The Chinese Academy of Sciences said that in 2017, China launched a non-hackable quantum communications satellite equipped with state-of-the-art security features. The following year, China inaugurated a 2,000 km “hack-proof” quantum communication line between the country’s capital Beijing and the economic headquarters of Shanghai.