Chinese social media users angry with Xi Jinping after China admits 4 PLA soldiers were killed in Galwan clash with India: Vivo users targeted Xi Jinping after accepting the truth on the death of Chinese soldiers during the clash in Galvan

The Chinese have expressed their displeasure with the government for hiding the deaths of soldiers in Galvan. On Chinese social media, people have asked Xi Jinping for the reason for hiding the truth. China has confessed for the first time that 4 PLA soldiers were killed in Galvan.

After 8 months of China accepting the truth about Galvan’s violence, the Chinese public has been fiercely angry on social media. People say why we have hidden the deaths of our soldiers for so many days. Galvanic violence was the main trend of the day on Chinese social media Vivo today. People are also asking Xi Jinping’s government for the truth about the clash and the reason for the deaths of four soldiers.

China said why the truth was hidden

Chunying, a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said Friday, “After the shock of the Galvan Valley, China has shown restraint to reduce tensions.” He did not mention the names of the soldiers so that relations between the two armies would not be spoiled. Hua said he had read the report released by the Chinese military several times and was very sad. Chen Hongzun, a soldier, was about to become a father when he died. At the same time, Xiao Seun dreamed of marrying his girlfriend. He sacrificed himself to protect China’s sovereignty.

Violent clashes while broadcasting a video

The Global Times also published a video of the skirmish between India and China in the Galvan Valley. In this video, China Post is seen on the banks of the river. In the next scene, an Indian Army officer is seen standing with aggressive Chinese soldiers. Immediately after this incident, hundreds of Chinese soldiers are seen surrounded by Indian soldiers with sticks and sticks. In the next scene, many Chinese soldiers are seen lying on the ground in an injured state. The video ends with photographs of Chinese soldiers killed in the violence in Galvan.

“ 4 officers and soldiers killed in a clash ”

Earlier, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army officially recognized on Friday for the first time that 4 of its officers and jawans had died in a clash with the Indian army in the Galvan Valley, eastern Ladakh, l ‘last year. The Central Military Commission of China (CMC) recalled the four military officers and jawans who were stationed in the Karakoram Hills and in June 2020, according to Friday news from the Chinese military’s official newspaper “ PLA Daily ” . Killed in a border conflict with India in the Galvan Valley.

China gives names of PLA soldiers killed

The Chinese military paid tribute to soldiers killed at the hands of Indian soldiers in the Galvan Valley and also released a video. China also gave the names of the 4 soldiers killed. They are Chen Hongjun, Chen Xiangrong, Xiao Siuan, Wang Zhuoran. The Chinese military said these soldiers gave up their lives while protecting national sovereignty and their lands. Among the Chinese soldiers killed were a battalion commander and three soldiers. The commander of the Chinese army regiment was seriously injured during the conflict.

Reversing the allegations against the Indian military

The Central Military Commission of China honored this Fabao with the “Hero” award. China alleged that the Indian army illegally crossed the line of effective control in the Galvan Valley. The Chinese military alleged that the Indian army attacked the PLA soldiers with steel tubes, sticks and stones. Chinese army newspaper PLA said, “From April 2020, foreign forces (India) violated previous agreements … They entered the border so that roads and bridges could be built.” .