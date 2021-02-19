Chinese soldiers entered the Indian border at Galvan, the army gave an appropriate response, video from China was revealed – Video of Galwan shock reveals Chinese army entered 50 meters from the lake in Indian territory and attacked the Indian army

China has also released a video of the violence after admitting the truth about the deaths of PLA soldiers in Ladakh’s Galvan Valley. In this video, China, accused of attacking the Indian army, is actually caught in its own trap. After analyzing the video using satellite images and Google Earth, a China tracking strategy expert claimed the location of the India-China skirmish was around 50 meters away. from LAC to India. After which, it is confirmed that China attacked Indian soldiers after forcibly entering Indian territory.

China attacked entering the Indian border

Nathan Ruser, a Chinese affairs expert and researcher at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, claimed that geolocation help showed the skirmish was about 50 meters inside the Indian border. One can see footage of Indian forces marching south of the valley before reaching a cliff and crossing the river. I believe the stone is on the green border at the Indian border. In such a situation, it seems only fair that the Chinese army entered Indian territory and attacked.

Indian Army gave Galvan an appropriate response

The Indian army gave an appropriate response to the Chinese troops in Galvan. This is the reason why the Chinese army suffered heavy losses here. Many senior Indian military officials also admitted that at least 50 Chinese soldiers were killed in the incident. The official Russian news agency Taas wrote a few days ago that 45 Chinese soldiers had died in Galvan. However, since then China has been afraid to accept the murder of its soldiers in this attack.

Why China has revealed the deaths of soldiers in Galvan

In fact, China has been surrounded on all sides since the start of the tensions in Ladakh. India’s sharp retaliation had already shattered the minds of PLA soldiers. Meanwhile, China was severely criticized in its own country for withdrawing troops from Lake Pangong. The remaining cancer was terminated by the Russian news agency TAS. People have more confidence in the news from Tass because after the violent clashes in Galvan, Russia and India also had the first political interaction between India and China.

China released violent clash by posting video

The Global Times also published a video of the skirmish between India and China in the Galvan Valley. In this video, China Post is seen on the banks of the river. In the next scene, an Indian Army officer is seen standing with aggressive Chinese soldiers. Immediately after this incident, hundreds of Chinese soldiers are seen surrounded by Indian soldiers with sticks and sticks. In the next scene, many Chinese soldiers are seen lying on the ground in an injured state. The video ends with photographs of Chinese soldiers killed in the violence in Galvan.

China gives names of PLA soldiers killed

The Chinese military paid tribute to soldiers killed at the hands of Indian soldiers in the Galvan Valley and also released a video. China also gave the names of the 4 soldiers killed. They are Chen Hongjun, Chen Xiangrong, Xiao Siuan, Wang Zhuoran. The Chinese military said these soldiers gave up their lives while protecting national sovereignty and their lands. Among the Chinese soldiers killed were a battalion commander and three soldiers. The commander of the Chinese army regiment was seriously injured during the conflict.

Reversing the allegations against the Indian military

The Central Military Commission of China honored this Fabao with the “Hero” award. China alleged that the Indian army illegally crossed the line of effective control in the Galvan Valley. The Chinese military alleged that the Indian army attacked the PLA soldiers with steel tubes, sticks and stones. Chinese army newspaper PLA said, “From April 2020, foreign forces (India) violated previous agreements … They entered the border so that roads and bridges could be built.” .