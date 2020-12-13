Chinese spacecraft moves towards Earth with lunar soil, will land in three days – Chinese Chang’e-5 orbiter-turner spacecraft extended towards Earth with lunar soil, will land in three days

A Chinese space capsule has started to return to Earth by taking samples of stones from the lunar surface. Such an effort is being made for the first time in nearly 45 years. China’s National Space Administration said via a social media post that the Chang E-5 spacecraft exited lunar orbit on Sunday morning by firing four engines for about 22 minutes.

Chinese spacecraft to land on Earth in three days

The spacecraft reached the moon earlier this month and collected around two kilograms of samples. The capsule will likely land in the Inner Mongolia region after a three-day trip. The Chang E-5 is the most complex and difficult mission in the history of Chinese astronomy. This is the first such expedition in the world in more than 40 years in which efforts are made to bring samples from the moon to earth.

Chang E-5 hoisted the Chinese flag on the moon

Chinese astronaut Chang E-5’s Ascender hoisted a fabric Chinese national flag on the lunar surface just before lift-off from the lunar surface on Thursday. Explain that Chang E-5 is the third Chinese spacecraft to reach the lunar surface. Even before that, China managed to land two spacecraft on the moon. However, for the first time, China is attempting to recover one of its spacecraft from there.

This female scientist has a big role in ‘Moon Mission’

The role of 24-year-old space scientist Zhou Chengyu is believed to be the origin of the Dragon’s successful lunar mission. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying praised Zhou Chengyu by tweeting. Space scientist Zhou Chengyu is from Tujia, the eighth largest ethnic group in China. He was known as the big sister of honor, although he was the youngest commander of the Wenchang spacecraft launch site of the Chang-E-5 launch site. She was the commander of the rocket connector system. The commander of this system has a major role in the launch of any rocket.

The mission was launched by China’s most powerful rocket

If the Chinese mission successfully returns to Earth, it will increase their understanding of the Moon and help them settle on the Moon. The March-5 long rocket was used to bring the Chinese spacecraft to the moon. This rocket operates using liquid kerosene and liquid oxygen. This powerful Chinese rocket is 187 feet long and weighs 870 tons.

A spaceship will bring a sample of the moon after 44 years

After 44 years on the lunar surface, such a spacecraft has landed and will return from here after taking a sample. Previously, the Russian mission Luna 24 had landed on the lunar surface on August 22, 1976. Then Luna returned with it 200 grams of earth from the moon. Whereas, this Chinese spaceship will return with 2 kg of soil.

Two missions already exist on the surface of the moon

Two missions in China are already present on the lunar surface. In 2013, a spacecraft named Cheng-e-3 reached the lunar surface. While in January 2019, Cheng-E-4 landed on the lunar surface with a lander and a Utu-2 rover. It is said that these missions are still active.