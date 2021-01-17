Chinese survey ship spying in Indian Ocean: China tries to spy under India’s nose, looking for killer submarines

Beijing

After establishing “possession” in the South China Sea, the Chinese dragon is now eyeing the Indian Ocean. China has been busy spying under India’s nose for two years with the help of its intelligence investigation vessel. During espionage, the Chinese ship shuts down its surveillance equipment so that it cannot be seen by India or any other country. This Chinese act came to light when Indonesian officials recently caught this China study vessel near their country’s waters.

Previously, a Chinese underwater spy drone had been found near the Indonesian border. The name of the spy plane investigating China is Shiang Yang Hong 03. The ship took off from the Sanya base on Hainan Island, China on January 6. The ship was captured by the Indonesian Coast Guard near the Sunda Strait on January 11. Every ship crossing this very important strait is required to keep its automated information system running, but the Chinese ship did not.

China, India to increase tension over landing of killer submarines in Indian Ocean

Chinese team made excuse for system malfunction

When questioned by the Indonesian Coast Guard, the Chinese team claimed their system was damaged. Indonesia has made it compulsory for all types of vessels to keep the SIS operational and not to conduct any marine research. The Indonesian Coast Guard reported that the Chinese research vessel had shut down its transponder twice. Previously, a Chinese intelligence drone had been discovered by fishermen in the sea near Indonesia.

This is the third time in the past two years that this Chinese spy drone has been discovered near Indonesia, known as the “Gateway to the Indian Ocean”. Drones discovered so far in the sea, far from the Chinese border, have raised concerns that the Chinese military is secretly probing the path from the South China Sea to the Indian Ocean. According to the report from defense website The Drive, Chinese killer submarines can easily reach the Indian Ocean by sinking underwater using information received via this drone.

Voltage for a Chinese survey vessel India, Australia

This Chinese intelligence drone was found near the Salyar Islands. The island is part of the province of Sulawesi, in southern Indonesia. According to defense experts, the route to the Sunda Strait and the Lombok Strait is near the island of Sulawesi. In the event of war, if the Indian and US navies stop the route to the Strait of Malacca, China will have the option of entering the Indian Ocean via the Sunda Strait and the Lombok Strait.

After the discovery of the Chinese ship and drone, experts say China is collecting intelligence in Indonesian waters. He said that if the Chinese submarines want to enter the Indian Ocean, they must find the safest route and for that, they must do a thorough investigation. To achieve this goal, Chinese reconnaissance ships have entered the Indian Ocean several times over the past two years. In November 2019, the ship entered the Sunda Strait and reached Andaman and Nicobar in the Bay of Bengal. This whole area is very important for submarines from India and Australia.