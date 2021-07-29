Chinese Taliban on etim: a bridge tied by a Chinese dragon to rent the Taliban terrorists, places a strict condition before “friendship”

Strong points

China, Pakistan put tough conditions ahead of friendship with Taliban leaders China-Pakistan urged Taliban to end relations with Uyghur insurgents and TTP hobbies

Fearing the fall of Ashraf Ghani’s government in Afghanistan, China and Pakistan have made a difficult condition for the Taliban leaders before their friendship. China and Pakistan have jointly imposed a condition on the Taliban that they will completely end their relations with the Islamic Movement of Eastern Turkmenistan and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. At the same time, we will sever ties with all those terrorist groups that pose a direct threat to China and Pakistan. China has also built bridges praising Taliban terrorists.

According to the Pakistani newspaper Express Tribune, Dragon laid down this condition in front of the Taliban leaders who visited China. The Taliban claim to have captured 90 percent of the country’s territory. Taliban terrorists have now reached the border of China’s Xinjiang province, where members of the Eastern Turkmenistan Islamic Movement are active. China and Pakistan have also called on the Taliban to expel members of the two terrorist groups from areas under their control.

China describes the Taliban as “an important military and political force”

In fact, Pakistan and China are terrified after the Dasu attack. China is investing billions of dollars in Pakistan and sees a threat to its investments and its citizens. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar on Wednesday and praised the terrorist group, describing it as an “important military and political force” in Afghanistan. Simultaneously, China has called on the Taliban to “sever ties” with all terrorist groups, especially the extremist Muslim Uyghur Islamic Movement from East Turkestan to Xinjiang.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Mullah Baradar in Tianjin amid concerns over the reorganization of ETIM. China believes ETIM is behind all the violent attacks in Xinjiang Province and other parts of the country. During the meeting, Yi called on Baradar to “build a positive image and a comprehensive and inclusive political structure compatible with the national reality of Afghanistan”. A Taliban delegation led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar paid a surprise visit to China on Wednesday and held talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Taliban call Beijing a ‘trusted friend’, ask for help

During the talks, the Taliban described Beijing as a “trusted friend” and assured that the group would not allow “anyone to use the territory of Afghanistan”. This is the first meeting between the Taliban and China since the withdrawal of US and NATO forces from Afghanistan. The Taliban have taken control of much of the territory occupied by government forces, prompting China to fear the East Turkestan Islamic Movement, a militant Uyghur group in its unstable province of Xinjiang, is infiltrating. through the Afghan border.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian confirmed at a press conference that a delegation led by Baradar met with Wang in the port city of Tianjin, near Beijing. The ministry also shared photos of Wang’s meeting with Baradar and his delegation on social media. A few days before this meeting, on July 25, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi met with Wang in the city of Chengdu and the two countries announced that Pakistan and China would take “joint action” to drive out the terrorist forces. in Afghanistan.

During Wednesday’s talks, Wang expressed hope that the Taliban could draw a line between themselves and the ETIM, a press release issued after Wang and Baradar’s meeting read. This will create a favorable situation for the elimination of terrorism. A recent UN report said hundreds of ETIM fighters gathered in Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province, which borders China’s volatile Xinjiang province. Wang said that ETIM is a listed terrorist organization that poses a threat to territorial integrity. “China is a trusted friend,” Baradar said.

“Afghanistan will not allow its territory to be used”

According to the statement, “Baradar appreciated the impartial and positive role of China in the process of reconciliation.” “Afghanistan will not allow anyone to use its territory for anything that harms the interests of its people,” Baradar said without referring to ETIM. “Afghanistan would like to establish friendly relations with its neighbors,” Baradar said. The Afghan Taliban would like to have more partners for their future development. “The Afghan Taliban will create an environment conducive to investment and make relevant efforts in this regard,” he said. “Afghanistan is serious about achieving reconciliation and wants to create a framework acceptable to all factions,” he said. The Taliban will guarantee the rights of women and children.

“We respect the sovereignty and integrity of Afghanistan,” Wang said. We do not interfere in the internal affairs of Afghanistan. We follow a friendly policy towards the Afghan people. He told Baradar that after the precipitous departure of US troops and other NATO troops, the Afghan people have new opportunities for the sustainable development of their own country. Describing Afghanistan as an important military power, Wang said China is ready to play a constructive role in the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan.