Chinese university protest in Hungary: Anti-China protest in Hungary against Fudan University all you want to know

Budapest

People’s anger against the Chinese university campus under construction in Hungary is growing. Thousands of people stormed the Parliament building on Saturday in protest. Seeing the anger of the population, the mayor of the capital Budapest renamed the streets near the campus of Fudan University. These roads were named Free Hong Kong Road, Dalai Lama Road, Uighur Martyr Road and Bishop Xie Shiguang Road to express their anger against China. Not only that, names that provoke China have been written by placing signs on these roads.

Thousands of people march in front of the Parliament in Budapest

This Saturday, in the Hungarian capital Budapest, thousands of people marched in front of the parliament to protest against the campus of Fudan University of China. People say China will work through its university to spread communist ideology in their country. Not only that, the construction of this campus will reduce the level of higher education in Hungary.

Hungarian nationalist government buried by Chinese debt

The Hungarian government and China have a very close relationship. Despite being a nationalist party, the Hungarian government does not want to anger Communist China for investments. Due to popular opposition, the construction work of this university has been affected. The campus of this university is being built at a cost of approximately $ 1.8 billion. This amount is several times higher than the total budget spent on education in Hungary last year. But, due to the growing protests of the people, the difficulties of the Hungarian government increased.

Rebellion in these two European countries against China, in one place thousands of people took to the streets and surrounded Parliament

What is China’s intention to open universities?

People claim that China wants to spread communist ideology in Europe through this university. The university’s Budapest campus is reportedly ready by 2024. The plan is backed by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. The campus will accommodate international students and will be the first Chinese university campus in the European Union of the 27 countries.