Chinese village in Arunachal Pradesh: China settles 4.5 km inside Arunachal Pradesh, Subramanian Swamy raised questions – China built village in upper Arunachal Pradesh district

Beijing

After Bhutan, China has now established a village within the limits of Arunachal Pradesh, India. About 101 houses were also built in this village. The village is located approximately 4.5 km inside the current Indian border in Arunachal Pradesh. This village is located inside the village of Tsari Chu. The village is located in the Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh. This Chinese village has become a major security threat to India. On the other hand, BJP deputy Subramanian Swamy said on the issue of Chinese occupation of Indian lands that he would meet with Defense Minister Rajnath Singh.

According to reports from NDTV, the Upper Subansiri district has long been the center of disputes between India and China and there has been an armed conflict over it. The report did not show satellite images to any expert and confirmed the Chinese village. China built this village at a time when the Indian and Chinese armies of Ladakh come face to face in the Western Sector.

BJP Arunachal Pradesh MP warned Lok Sabha

The last satellite image is that of November 2020 in which the village is visible. This village is not visible on the photo of a year ago. It is believed that China settled this village a year ago. Earlier in October, a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that for some time the Indian side had developed its infrastructure at the border and deployed the army which is the main subject of conflict.

However, it is clear from the photographs that the Chinese village has no road or infrastructure in India. Earlier in November 2020, Arunachal Pradesh BJP MP Tapir Gavo warned Lok Sabha that China’s infiltration into their state was increasing. He specifically mentioned the Upper Subansiri district. Gavo has now told NDTV that China is still developing. If you look at the river path, then China has entered 60-70 km into the border in Subansiri district.