Christmas speech of King Felipe VI, live

Posted: Thursday, December 24, 2020 8:19 PM

In a year marked by the coronavirus pandemic, which will predictably focus the traditional Christmas message of King Felipe VI, the main interest of his message is whether or not he will speak about the scandals that have befallen the King Emeritus. time.

The King Emeritus has two files open to the Supreme Prosecutor’s Office: the investigation into the alleged recovery of illegal commissions for the work of the AVE in Mecca in 2014 and that relating to companies in tax havens. He recently regularized nearly 700,000 euros with the Treasury.

In August it was his march to the United Arab Emirates and a few days ago he threatened to come back for Christmas, even though he ultimately decided not to. From there he will follow the seventh Christmas message of his son’s reign.

What is certain is that Felipe VI will address in his message at 9:00 p.m. the social and economic crisis caused by the pandemic and will keep a memory of the nearly 50,000 dead since the start of the health emergency. You can follow it in its entirety from the video of this news.