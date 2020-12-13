Chuwi LarkBook, a 13.3-inch ultrabook at an unbeatable price

Chuwi, a popular Chinese OEM, recently announced LarkBook, an ultra-thin and affordable laptop. LarkBook comes with a 13.3 inch Full HD display and weighs just 1 kg. Let’s see what this little device offers that will not leave anyone indifferent.

Chuwi LarkBook, an economical ultrabook

Build quality: Chuwi relies on aluminum in the new LarkBook

LarkBook comes with an all-metal body made of a lightweight aluminum-magnesium alloy. With a thickness of 11.9mm, we can carry it very easily in a bag or backpack. It was designed with extreme portability in mind and in that regard it more than performs. We see the dimensions and weight even tighter than in other competing options.

performance

LarkBook is powered by Intel N4120 Gemini Lake processor with turbo frequency of 2.4GHz to deliver decent daily performance. UHD 600 graphics will be fine for light workloads, but we can’t expect too much.

Here we find the main Achilles heel of this Chuwi LarkBook. The respective integrated processor and graphics belong to the entry level and we won’t be able to do wonders. Forget about high resolution video editing, gaming and more. This device is designed for office automation and multimedia consumption. Other than that, it seems completely insufficient.

Compared to the previous generation Intel N3350 processor, performance improved by 45% on single core and 90% on multicore. The fanless cooling design keeps the laptop quiet at all times and also provides excellent battery life. A big leap if you had a previous generation Celeron.

To this we have to add 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB SSD, which will guarantee us more than decent base Windows 10 performance in this Chuwi LarkBook. We can’t imagine another possible combination with this chip if it’s going to deliver a basic not-so-smooth experience with Windows 10.

Display and audio

The fully laminated 13.3 inch Full HD IPS display will provide a great viewing experience. Brightness reaches 220 nits, a value that falls within the “acceptable” spectrum without being a highlight. This laptop also supports DTS stereo sound through four speakers, enhancing the multimedia experience and giving us a taste of how Chuwi intends us to use the LarkBook.

LarkBook will be available for purchase for a price of around 350 euros from December 15th. We can benefit from a reduction of 50 euros by registering on the brand’s website. If you want more information on this light and inexpensive piece of equipment, click here.