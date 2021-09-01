CIJA law firm provides legal advisory services to EFE Agency

CIJA, the leading law firm in the Spanish market for technology, media and telecommunications consultancy, was the law firm selected by the EFE agency to provide labor legal consultancy services to the public company.

Since the launch of the call for tenders, many high-prestige workers-oriented companies have shown enormous interest in the public offer. Finally, the CIJA’s offer was imposed on that presented by other law firms, including Cuatrecasas, Baker & Mckenzie, Sagardoy Abogados, Deloitte Legal, Ura Menndez or Casa de Ley Law Firm, which was excluded from the procedure for unjustified withdrawal of its offer. . .

CIJA, the chosen firm, will now start working on a proposal for a new social framework for EFE, which has resumed negotiations for the new collective agreement a few weeks ago, in order to regulate the working conditions of its more than 700 employees.

In the words of Fernando Vizcano, Managing Partner of the CIJA Workspace, this agreement “represents a great challenge to renegotiate the collective agreement of the EFE Agency and update the framework of its labor relations to the new demands of equality, remote work or disconnection. digital “.

Carry out a diagnosis of the employment situation of EFE employees for their adaptation, work on the modernization of the agency to the current context of the sector, as well as give advice on collective disputes that could arise in the near future, do not will be just a few of the functions that the law firm will now have to develop.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric