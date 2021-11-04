Home/Culture/ Cinema gives birth to a new motherhood Culture Cinema gives birth to a new motherhood

Between flesh and blood, between oily combustion engine fluids and titanium plates, Alexia gives birth to a different creature. In a mansion, a stand-up writer famous for his radicalism and a soprano raise a girl who is shaped like a puppet. In a stable on an Icelandic island, a sheep gives birth to its baby, half lamb, half human, which is adopted as if it were their own by the owners of the flock. In Madrid, a photographer faces the fear of losing her daughter when she senses that she is probably not hers … Today’s cinema is showing different approaches to motherhood, probably because, as Pedro Almodóvar explains, who delves into it in Parallel mothers, “in today’s society, new families sometimes don’t even require a sexual substrate.” Along with the Spanish film, in theaters you can see Titane, by Julia Ducournau, Palme d’Or from the last Cannes; Annette, from Leos Carax; and at the Sitges festival the Icelandic Lamb won, which will premiere on 26 of November, films to which the previous synopses belong. In addition, other titles question traditional motherhood, such as Petite maman, by Céline Sciamma; Rescue Distance, by Claudia Llosa, which adapts the homonymous novel by Samanta Schweblin … Even Spencer, by Pablo Larraín, who portrays On the weekend in which Lady Di decided that the time had come to divorce Prince Charles, she investigated that facet of Diana Spencer as a revolutionary motor. Almodóvar has been illustrating for decades with his cinema the new maternity wards that appeared in Spanish society. “Already in All about my mother they talked about women who occupied the place of the ideological mother. The current change is that the woman who wants to be a mother no longer needs to have sex or even be married to have children. And that brings new family models, which do not require a religious background, the usual in Spain, or sexual ”. For this reason, the filmmaker defines the foundations of any family: “The love for a child and the willingness to raise it without missing anything. That love can be manifested in very different ways, and the cinema bears witness to it ”. Almodóvar links this film harvest with the liberation of women, with the opening of themes and minds. Ducournau told EL PAÍS at the Cannes festival that with the pregnancy of Alexia, the protagonist of his Titane, “I wanted to show that this is probably not the happiest moment of the life of a woman”. She even pointed out: “You may not even want to be a mother. We cannot box women into the role of happy mother. Or she may want to be a mother without going through the pregnancy, which clashes with the character of Vincent Lindon, who desperately needs to be a father. ”

Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, with their puppet daughter, in ‘Annette’. In the video, the film’s trailer.

This current emergence began in the fantasy and horror genre , “Who dared to speak of a mother’s fear of not being loved by her offspring or the terror of not loving them or not feeling them as children”, as Desirée de Fez, film critic and author of Reina del grito (Blackie Books), an essay in which, relying on genre cinema, she reveals particular and inherited female terrors. I was already in We have to talk about Kevin (2011), with Tilda Swinton hating his firstborn; in Babadook (2014), which multiplied maternal-child tension, or in Prevenge (2016), produced, directed by and starring a very pregnant Alice Lowe, who played a girl who had recently lost her couple and that he began to hear the voice of his fetus that urged him to take revenge, a reflection of the fears of some pregnant women to lose control of their body.

A similar starting point started Swallow (2019), with a pregnant woman who begins to swallow every object that crosses her in response to obsessive control of her in-laws over her pregnancy. “Fortunately, women have lost moral burdens for many approaches, in life and in art,” says Almodóvar. “That said, the fact of giving birth is something that men never understand from the text. In biological motherhood there is a wonderful mystery impossible for us to apprehend. Now, beyond that completely physical event, the maternal role can be faced by many people of any gender in any circumstance. And the cinema enjoys that relationship, because it is a very interesting dramatic unit. ”

The reflection of fears

Sciamma goes there with Petite maman, when in a forest two almost identical girls intersect their steps, which turn out to be to be mother and daughter. “I liked the mirror game,” explains the French director, “the possibility that the daughter understands the mother’s melancholy, and the clear possibility of the mother passing on her traumas to her daughter. The germ came to me as an apparition: a little girl making a hut with her mother, both of whom were the same age ”. But in that film “motherhood is the vehicle to illustrate something else, the mystery”, as De Fez says. “The thing is that we are currently living in times sequestered in the artistic by the themes – and it is true that the motherhood is very absorbing because it is striking – and in which the characters are forgotten. We prioritize those leitmotivs and we leave out the figure of the mother, or we forget to analyze the images. What about Titane? That his images are so shocking that they leave behind the mere thematic discourse. The same happens with Petite maman or Rescue distance, also ambiguous and therefore interesting. The fear of the future is present in Llosa’s film. ”

The Peruvian director confirmed this in this newspaper:“ Actually, I am attracted to the idea of ​​fear of the everyday. Because if you stay in the everyday, you touch all the spectators ”. Although, on motherhood, she adduced: “Oh! The fear of loss. That grips us mothers. Interestingly, we know that the construction of a child’s identity is done with independence. And yet … In addition, motherhood emanates a symbolism that often goes against women in, for example, abortion laws. ”

As articulated by De Fez, during for a long time motherhood was a more crystalline subject. “This new generation of films escapes the subject itself, gains in complexity and greater reflections.” And in the future he will delve into other concepts, such as the inheritance that was already passing through Hereditary (2018) and in Relic (2020), “or the care of those who took care of us”. At the end of Annette, when Henry sits before the daughter he ruined her life, that literal and metaphorical puppet, he sees that she has become a girl of flesh and blood, Artifice that works because the film bets on theatricality and Carax thus highlights the assumption and separation on the part of the girl from the inheritance received.