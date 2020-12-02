Cinesa theaters transform to organize motivational conferences

Thinking Heads, the leading consulting firm specializing in positioning leaders, and Cinesa, the leading film exhibition company, are launching Inspiration on the big screen, a series of conferences open to the public which will be held in cinemas across Spain and who will count on some of the most important experts on the national scene.

The main objective: to propose a value proposition through the best ideas to understand the world and to share, in a period of uncertainty such as the current one, issues related to leadership, motivation, inspiration, to the future, to creativity, innovation or attitude from renowned experts. “To provide an opportunity to listen carefully to the people we admire for their careers or their proposals to humanity. Testimonials that will not leave us indifferent and will provide us with useful tools to face the future with the best possible attitude ”, comments Ivn Abanades, Partner and Global Director of Speakers and Conferences at Thinking Heads. And he adds: “At Thinking Heads, we recognize that we live in uncertain times, but that doesn’t mean that we cannot provide society with certainty about the future, through the most reputable experts. with whom we have had the good fortune to work for years. more than twenty years ”.

The launch, scheduled for Thursday, December 15 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Projections Cinemas (rue Fuencarral, 136, Madrid), will feature the interventions of the creator of Al filo de lo Imposible, journalist and adventurer, Sebastián lvaro, TEDAX (technician explosive ordnance disposal specialist) and executive coach, Julio de la Iglesia and with the leader coach, promoter of integral well-being and organizational happiness, an indisputable reference in the Spanish coaching scene, Silvia Escribano. The three experts are part of the TOP 100 catalog of Thinking Heads speakers and will share the latest trends in risk management, fear management and intelligent management of emotions with the spectators present who will have the opportunity to interact and ask questions live.

The alliance between Thinking Heads and Cinesa is “the opportunity to welcome new activities beyond cinema in our theaters, calling for motivation and inspiration, in a space that invites reflection like cinema” , explains Ramn Biarns, CEO of Cinesa.

The inspiration on the big screen will be reproduced in some of the 500 cinemas of the 40 Cinesa cinemas located throughout Spain, with the idea of ​​sharing knowledge at national level and, given the current situation, taking into account all the recommended security measures and capabilities. Thus, Thinking Heads and Cinesa combine their knowledge and expertise in order to offer the public moments of inspiration, motivation and great ideas, accompanied by references admired by all. Tickets can be booked on cinesa.es as if it were a cinema ticket and will have a price of 25 euros.

Cinesa reinvents its events

The leading film exhibition company in Spain has launched various initiatives in recent weeks aimed at offering its clients content beyond major film premieres, such as the programming of thematic cycles or the reservation of rooms for the celebration of private events.

Now, Cinesa goes one step further with Thinking Heads and transforms its rooms into auditoriums for motivational talks given by renowned experts.

Cinesa also reworded its proposition for businesses, offering face-to-face events with new security measures and streaming options. In addition, it has become the best alternative for entities and groups that now need more capacity spaces, due to capacity restrictions.

Since taking over the activity of its cinemas at the beginning of June, the company has put in place in all its spaces all the necessary measures to guarantee the creation of a completely secure environment, both for spectators who are going to see a film and for companies that rent a movie. room or cinema to organize an event.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, there has been no epidemic in cinemas during the four months of opening the sector to the public. This makes the cinematic experience a compelling leisure alternative to the current agenda.

HRDigital