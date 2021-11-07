Cinnamon and Pañeros in search of black sounds

It is difficult to maintain a reputation. Also in flamenco. Manuel Torre had a rare, special kind that depended on his changing mood to sing. It is said that sometimes his cante was a fiasco, but that, from time to time, he did it in such a way that an evening in the section of a cafe could become a replica of Jonestown, with people ripping their shirts off, others throwing themselves at it. the window and others repeating oles with their eyes rolled. When one reads certain chronicles, one does not know if they are talking about a party in a brain room or the group suicide of some fanatics. The history of flamenco has figures to whom these qualities are attributed since its origin: they are the cantaores with “black sounds”, “enduendados”, those who in flamenco slang are known as “party-ends” in as much, if they appear by some revelry (of course, suddenly and without being invited) and they have the appointed day, nobody wants to sing afterwards. Torre, before Silverio, then Santiago Donday… The fans do not stop looking for those figures. For many it is the only reason to keep listening to cante. Right now there are several singers who are under that magnifying glass. Among them are, precisely, the Pañero (Perico and his brother José) and José and Fernando Canela. The curiosity they arouse is such that there is a group of fans who follow the cantaores wherever they sing, almost emulating the deadheads of the Grateful Dead. On Saturday night, several of them were in the auditorium of a Paco Rabal Cultural Center that, however, had not completed its capacity (it did not reach 300 spectators ).

Goblins and black sounds

This stage was not a kind place for the goblin: the four singers, alternating by cantes and always accompanied by José de Pura’s guitar, they could hardly develop a tension. The recital began with a round of tonás by the elders of each family: José Canela (1977) and Perico el Pañero (1974) . José was not heard again until half an hour later. And Perico, a little less. After the round, the youngest of the Pañeros, José (1971, did some tangos interspersing cante with baile, following the model of a Paco Valdepeñas or a Funi. Fernando Canela (1985) followed with some soleares. Again Perico el Pañero with his expected seguiriyas, a moment prone for those black sounds to reverberate. José Canela followed him with some bulerías por solea and, to top it off, the four por bulerías, but not in a row, but stopping for Pura to adjust the tone of the guitar to each of the voices. A completely mairenista stylistic recital (which is like a kind of flamenco classicism), which was intended to be austere but ended up being discontinuous, in which the voices grew cold from time to time and washed out. To make matters worse, the cantaores did not stop complaining about a monitor problem. Impossible to do anything other than comply with the file. And that the Canela did much better. José Canela is a cantaor for whom it is difficult to conceive of a bad day. He had to fall into the goblin’s kettle. His technical mastery is total, his voice is in fullness and he knows the expressive intricacies of each letter to perfection. It is one of the most gifted and fit voices today. His brother, a singer with a similar profile, has a sweeter cante, with less impetus and, perhaps, more lyricism. He also saved the furniture.

With the Cloths it was something else. Without fail, it was not his day either, unfortunately for the draperheads there present: both José and Perico, especially the former, always give that feeling of never being in the same tone, but also never out of tune. It seems that it is a defining trait of singers with “black sounds” (to which Ozzy Osbourne must belong, then) that supposedly responds to the richness of microtonal melismatic vibrations of their voices, which makes their interpretations unique. fragile, they are always on the tightrope of tuning and at any moment they can fall apart. That’s part of the tension.

The ideology of the atavistic

Apparently, another characteristic of these sounds is that they take the listener back to an atavistic world, or something like that. But here the story stops. What is in the background of this story of the black sound and the goblin is nothing other than the verification of the Spanish race. The thing about the black sounds seems to be that Lorca was heard saying to Torre while listening to the Nocturno of the Generalife of Falla: “Everything that has black sounds have duende ”. He does not clarify whether describing Falla’s work or to place himself in the antipodes, because Lorca clarifies later: “Thus, then, the duende is a power and not a work, it is a struggle and not a thinking. I have heard an old master guitarist say: ‘The duende is not in the throat; the goblin rises inside from the soles of the feet. ‘ That is to say, it is not a question of faculty, but of true living style; that is to say, of blood; that is to say, of very old culture, of creation in action. ”

Lorca is not original here, he follows Falla who, although refining him, in turn follows Felipe Pedrell. Pedrell’s obsession was to find clearly Spanish music. Also that of Falla, and his passing interest in flamenco was determined by her. Falla became interested in flamenco as part of an investigation that, although it began in Andalusia, continued through Castilla ( Maese Pedro’s altarpiece ) to end in Catalonia (his Atlántida , built from a poem in Catalan by the priest Jacinto Verdaguer) looking for materials with which “to establish what we could call racial borders”, according to Falla’s expression in a text by 1916. The race is sought by Falla, like Lorca, not in intelligence or conscious speech, but in “struggle” and “blood.” There is the goblin, there are the black sounds, which belong to “the men with the greatest culture in their blood,” as Lorca defined Torre. But the key is in Falla’s texts on Debussy, on his works based on supposed Spanish folklore. Falla knows that in Debussy (by the way, in his last boulangist years) the authenticity that is found in a man of the terroir is not found – Debussy is a foreigner and he hardly knew Spain, explains Falla – but there is something else in his compositions, which is much more important, and that Falla wants for itself: true. The animal produces black sounds, but it is the musician, conscious, who cleanses, music and nationalizes them.

Theoretically flamenco lives largely within this well-intentioned but retrograde assumptions of a nationalism protected on racial bases where the Drapers sing well without knowing why, where Agamemnon plays the piano and his swineherd is from the duende.