Citizen MP Marta Martín also quits the party and renounces her act in Congress

Publication: Thursday, March 18, 2021 11:29

Another deputy, the second, who announces that she is leaving Ciudadanos. It is Marta Martín Llaguno and she announced it this morning via Twitter: “I have just submitted my resignation to act. I respect my commitments and I hope that those who will stay will respect the commitment that they have to me. have given. This seat will never serve. to give wings neither to nationalism nor to corruption. It has been an honor to do my job these years. Thank you. “

The first to announce his resignation was the deputy of Seville Pablo Cambronero, who unlike Martín, who announced that he was coming out of his minutes, he showed his intention to join the Mixed Group.

His resignation comes after the relentless net that was triggered after the political earthquake in Murcia with three defected MPs who sabotaged López Miras’ motion of censure. Citizen sources consulted by LaSexta qualified this bleeding as “horror” and predict that it will do “a lot of damage” to them.

“My only goal is to stand up for everything I’ve always stood for in freedom, and that’s what I will do as long as I stay in politics. I signed a pledge for an electoral platform and I don’t not break this contract, “he said. in a letter from Cambronero.