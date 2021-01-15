Citizens and More Country calls for tightening restrictions, government rules out new lockdown

Updated: Friday, January 15, 2021 4:03 PM

Published on: 01.15.2021 15:37

The leader of Ciudadanos, Inés Arrimadas, has asked the government to take more severe measures and to decree “intelligent confinement” to avoid the one experienced last spring. To do this, Arrimadas offered the votes of his training to approve a new state of alert that makes it possible to face the third wave of the pandemic in Spain with a new legal framework.

Citizens warn that “the situation is dramatic”

“The situation is dramatic, we have been conveying our concern to the government for days because we want to fight together and call for political agreements. We are showing our willingness to take action and we are reaching out,” he said.

The president of Ciudadanos has defended a new confinement, but unlike the previous one, she wants it to be “intelligent” and that it be “accompanied by aid to the affected sectors” so as not to leave anyone “in the trash” . In addition, he stressed the importance of speeding up “the vaccination plan and testing” and promoting teleworking.

Arrimadas also opted for the implementation of “border controls, mobility and compliance restrictions”.

More Country insists on the priority of “saving lives”

For his part, Más País insisted on the importance of “putting the priority on saving lives by tightening the current measures of the state of alarm”.

In a letter to Pedro Sánchez signed by Íñigo Errejón, the party pledged to “the paralysis of all non-essential social activity”, also promoting “telework” with “conciliation assistance”, launching a ” assistance plan for SMEs and the self-employed, “suspend face-to-face examinations in universities and strengthen the vaccination plan” with more personnel and health resources “.

Más País warned that “no more day can be lost” for “not making the same mistakes” and called for the Prime Minister to appear in Congress to discuss the state of alarm.

Some CCAAs are considering containment

Although house arrest can only be decreed by the government, autonomous communities such as Castilla y León, Andalusia, Asturias and Murcia are already considering it due to the bad data that the third wave of coronavirus leaves.

Castilla y León asks the population to reduce mobility as much as possible. “Let people go to work, in educational centers and stay at home as long as possible,” said Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, president of the Junta de Castilla y León. Its vice-president, Igea, stressed that given the “gravity” of the situation, it is “reasonable” to reflect on this option “in a few days”.

Juanma Moreno, president of the Junta de Andalucía, called for the responsibility of citizenship so that people stay at home “to the best of their ability”. In addition, he warned that strict restrictions must be applied “from the point of view of restriction of mobility”.

Asturias Health Minister Pablo Fernández has asked the Health Ministry to investigate giving the CCAA instruments the possibility of applying home containment for “if it could be necessary at some point” despite restrictions already applied.

Murcia President Fernando López Miras recognizes that house arrest is a “necessary” possibility which must currently “be on the table”.

“When a colleague, a regional president asks for confinement, it will be because he needs it,” said Núñez Feijóo, president of the Xunta de Galicia, although he added that in this community, “for the instant “, this is not expected.

The Community of Madrid, as indicated by its vice-president, Ignacio Aguado, excludes asking for a warning. “We are working to try to avoid it at all costs, we will do everything in our power to keep schools open, so that we can continue to go to work and so that home confinement does not happen again” , did he declare. .

The government rules out another lockdown

From the government, José Luis Ábalos, Minister of Transport, Mobility and the Urban Agenda, assured that “there are many ways to be confined” beyond “this cold heat to ask for one thing and then another “.

In this sense, Ábalos added that “each autonomous community can take its measures” and recalled that there was already a containment and then “some of the PP took to the streets to ask for freedom, they voted no and have mobilized citizens calling the government a dictatorship “.