Citizens consider censure motion “deactivated” in Castile and León

Published: Saturday March 20, 2021 11:24

The leadership of the citizens of Castile and León is convinced that the PSOE’s motion of censure against the autonomous government “is deactivated” despite the uncertainty fueled by the departure of the parliamentary group of its lawyer María Montero, which has raised doubts about the unit which until the very moment of the vote, Monday.

Several positions of the party in this Community consulted by the EFE suppose that the staging of unity that they gave after having formalized the motion of censure is broken, since Montero herself participated in the press conference in which they tried to send this message, so now they’re relying on conversations that have taken place since noon yesterday and personal social media posts from lawyers.

With the already ex-parliamentarian from Cs as unattached and waiting for her to clarify whether she will support the censure motion or abstain, the PSOE needs at least 4 more votes to add to the 35 of its own and the 2 of Podemos, to achieve this The 41 eyes necessary are on the meaning of the vote of the lawyer of the UPL, that of Por Ávila and on Montero himself, with the doubt if another member of the Cs changes his mind, since the parliamentarian Vox confirmed his no to the movement.

In this sense, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco has shown his conviction that this motion of censure will not take place on Monday. “It didn’t happen in Madrid, it didn’t happen in Murcia and it won’t happen in Castilla y León,” he said.