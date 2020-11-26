Citizens will vote no to budgets: announcement by Inés Arrimadas

Posted: Thursday November 26 2020 13:48

The citizens will not support the budgets: “We are going to vote no”, declared Inés Arrimadas when the decision was announced and that the negotiations with the executive are over. “We said we were going to work to stop the crazy things and we also promised that if Sánchez took the radical path, he could never, ever say he would have no other option. We held both. promises, ”he said.

The government has entered into an agreement with ERC to support the accounts; The PNV also confirmed its affirmative vote and EH Bildu said he would back the accounts: “The independent Basque Republic is going by saying ‘yes’ to budgets,” Otegi said.

“We cannot support these budgets”, announced Arrimadas: “The concessions to nationalism are intolerable”, and in his opinion these are not the budgets that Spain needs and they are approved in exchange for intolerable nationalist counterparts “.

He attacked Sánchez, who says he preferred the hand of Otegi and Junqueras “to the moderate of Ciudadanos”. “I want to remember the Socialist voters who believed Sánchez when he said he would never agree with Bildu.”

In fact, Bildu’s support has come under heavy criticism from within the PSOE ranks. Certain leaders like the president of Extremadura or Castilla-La Mancha have been particularly critical.

Support of nomination groups

With the support of Esquerra Republicana – ratified by his activism -, while waiting for the Bildu militants to speak, and with the confirmed “ yes ” of the PNV, the Compromís and the PRC and the executive parties of the coalition, advance the general state budgets, with a comfortable majority of 181 deputies in favor, exceeding the barrier of 176.

This Wednesday, a government agreement with Compromís was announced for the favorable vote of its deputy, Joan Baldoví, and the president of Cantabria and leader of the Regionalist Party of Cantabria, Miguel Ángel Revilla, will do the same by confirming the affirmative vote of his only member of Congress. The rest of the parties that make up the so-called nomination bloc remain to be confirmed.

The PNV expressed its specific support, which confirmed its approval of the budgets on Tuesday after the government accepted a second package of amendments presented by the nationalist party.

The leader of the PNV, Aitor Esteban, assured that the training had chosen to “reactivate the economy and revive the industry”, given the economic situation facing the country due to the pandemic.

EH Bildu has also been inclined to vote in favor of general state budgets (PGEs), although Otegi stressed that the last word will be for activism, which he will consult with his support for the accounts on Thursday.

This was indicated by the head of the formation abertzale, Arnaldo Otegi, who convened an “extraordinary national assembly” telematic Thursday at 18:00 in order to give “voice and word” to its activists, who will have to take the decision of the direction of the vote .

“EH Bildu has a word. When he gives it, he accomplishes it. For us, it’s a brand of which we are absolutely proud and proud,” said Otegi, who denied any form of matching to his budget support , like reconciliation. ETA prisoners.

In this context, and assuming the “ yes ” of the PSOE and United We Can, the government would carry out the public accounts, without renewal since 2018.

Although the Compromis are assisted by Más País and Íñigo Errejón, they have the freedom to act. The government has reached an agreement with the Valencian formation and ensures the support of the deputy to the PGE in exchange for the modification of the accounts to increase investments in the Palau de Les Arts and the Valencià Institute of Modern Art and also in the lines of railway, as the connection with Atlet airport (Alicante) and also the commuter train between Xàtiva and Alcoy.

Negotiations are continuing with the rest of the parties that have supported the government such as Teruel Existe or Más País, according to sources close to them.

Position of citizens

Ciudadanos said this week that he would not give up despite the pre-agreement with the separatists, because it has not yet been done nor because of the committed support of EH Bildu, his spokesman, Edmundo said. Ball.

They will therefore wait until the moment when Pedro Sánchez chooses to decide his vote, even if, he stressed, “they will do everything possible to disrupt” the plans of ERC.

Opposition criticisms

EH Bildu’s support for general state budgets provoked criticism from many opposition MPs and even discomfort from some political leaders of the PSOE.

José Luis Ábalos himself defended in the face of controversy that “the government cannot renounce the votes of anyone”, because “the general interest is at stake”. He did so after Pablo Casado accused the government of crossing a “line of moral unworthiness” by “making a pact” with Bildu.

“Relatives of twenty-four other victims of the PP learn that the party for which their relatives died, according to the number two of the PSOE, is less responsible than the party which does not condemn the murder of their relatives”, denounced the leader opposition during the board of directors of the new generations last week.