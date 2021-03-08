Ciudad Lineal’s feminist fresco seems vandalized this 8M

The feminist fresco of Ciudad Lineal gave birth to this 8M, International Women’s Day, completely vandalized, with black paint crossing out the faces of women who have marked history.

In addition to the painting, the attack was supplemented by banners, which can still be seen at the foot of the mural, on which we can read “Terrorists” and “Communists”. The used rollers were also on the ground early on Monday.

This attack took place just 24 hours after the vandalization of the replica of the Ciudad Lineal mural in the municipality of Alcalá de Henares. Faced with this, one of the first reactions was that of Rita Maestre, spokesperson for Mas Madrid, who criticized the boycott of feminist demands: “Male chauvinism grows with the complicity of those who whitewash it. Today, more women, more strength, more feminism, more # 8M than ever, ”he writes.

The leader of the same party, Íñigo Errejón, who defines those who carried out the attack as “macho cowards”, also showed his anger. The replica of this same fresco also suffered the same attacks that Vice-President Carmen Calvo visited last Saturday.

In fact, the president also regretted this Sunday that the feminist fresco was born with graffiti, and said that they will not be able to erase women from history. “Those who attack the memory of women’s struggle must know that they can never erase us from history. The future is called #equality,” he said on his Twitter account.

Painted at the Podemos headquarters in Ciudad Lineal

The Podemos headquarters, located in the Ciudad Lineal district, was also vandalized this morning with two graffiti, purple, which include slogans such as “Stop Feminazis” and “Violence has no gender”. United We Can spokesperson in Congress, Pablo Echenique, posted the said graffiti on the facade of the purple party headquarters on social media, which happens just on the occasion of 8M. “The Vox puppies have been through Podemos headquarters before.”