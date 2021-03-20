Ciudadanos kicks off 4M primaries with Edmundo Bal as candidate and party plunged into serious crisis

Publication: Friday March 19, 2021 11:37

Ciudadanos has launched its primaries to elect the candidate for the presidency of the Community of Madrid and this catches the party in a serious crisis, both in the region and at the national level.

Just yesterday, former regional vice president Ignacio Aguado took a step back and announced he was stepping down from the Oranges leadership in favor of the party’s national spokesperson and congressman Edmundo Bal. He does so after several days in which the Party executive doubted his ability to save the formation from the expected debacle in the elections, where he could get less than 5% of the vote and be excluded from the Madrid Assembly. .

However, Bal will have to go through the primary process, which appears to be a simple bureaucratic process since he is the only candidate running. New names may still appear, since the party has given until 9 pm tomorrow for candidates “who have the general requirements” and, at least, nine months old, to run.

On Sunday, the telematic voting of the candidate (s) who intend to lead the orange plate in the Madrid elections will begin. From 8:00 p.m. on Sunday March 21 to 8:00 p.m. on Monday 22, Cs affiliates will be able to elect Aguado’s successor as party leader.

Bal is presented in such a way that “extremism” does not reign

The presumed candidate, Bal, assured this morning in an interview with Onda Cero that he was presented so that “extremisms” and “right-wing or left-wing populisms” do not rule Madrid.

Compared to all the polls which give a comfortable victory to the still president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, Bal has spoiled the “explosive” attitude with which the PP candidate sells that she will obtain an absolute majority. He assures us that this “makes him blush a little” and that the polls will vary as the campaign progresses.

The party’s national spokesperson, who has repeatedly denied that he will lead the oranges in the 4M, assured that he made the decision after Aguado called him and told him he could be the “most suitable” candidate. After “mentally digesting” the decision, Bal chose to come forward to “pull the car and get people excited” when the “comfortable” would be to stay in Congress.

“I will give my all to ensure that Madrid have a sane government,” he said.