Civil servants’ pensions and salaries increase by 0.9%

Contributory pensions and civil servants’ salaries increase by 0.9% from today, while the inter-professional minimum wage (SMI) remains at 950 euros for fourteen installments until an agreement is reached for the reassessment in the framework of social dialogue between unions, employers and government.

More specifically, contributory pensions will increase by 0.9%, while non-contributory pensions will increase by 1.8% and the public income indicator with multiple effects (Iprem), a benchmark for granting scholarships, , unemployment benefits and Subsidies will be reassessed by 5%, up to € 564.90 per month (€ 6,778.80 per year in twelve installments) or € 18.83 per day.

In cases where the reference to the inter-professional minimum wage (SMI) has been replaced by the Iprem, the annual amount thereof is 7,908.6 euros for fourteen payments or 6,778.80 euros for twelve payments.

With the increase of 0.9% envisaged in the general state budgets for 2021, the minimum contributory pensions amount to approximately between 2 and 11 euros per month.

More precisely, the amount of the minimum pension for retirees aged 65 with dependent spouse remains at € 851 per month in 14 installments (against € 843.4 per month currently); that of the unmarried (single-person economic unit) at 689.7 euros (currently 683.5 euros) and that of the non-dependent spouse at 654.6 euros per month (compared to 648.7 euros currently).

For retirees under 65, the minimum pension with a dependent spouse is set in 2021 at 797.9 euros per month (790.7 euros currently); without a spouse at 645.3 euros per month (639.5 euros currently), and with a non-dependent spouse at 609.9 euros per month (604.4 euros currently).

For its part, the maximum retirement pension is now 2,707.49 euros per month for fourteen payments, against 2,683.34 euros per month this year.

The minimum widowhood pensions increase between 4.7 and 7.2 euros per month, depending on the circumstances. More specifically, the minimum widow’s pension for beneficiaries with dependents amounts to 797.9 euros per month, against 790.7 euros per month currently.

If you are over 65 or have a disability greater than or equal to 65%, the minimum widowhood pension becomes 689.7 euros per month, i.e. 6.2 euros more than last year.

If the recipient of the widow’s pension is between 60 and 64 years old, the amount in the new year will be 645.3 euros per month (639.5 euros currently), while in the case of beneficiaries under 60 years old, the service is 522.5 euros per month (517.8 euros this year).

For its part, the minimum contributory pension for serious disability amounts to 1276.5 euros per month (1265.1 euros currently) if the spouse is dependent, and increases to 1034.6 euros if the spouse is not. billed (one economic person unit), unlike the current 1,025.3 euros per month.

The minimum pension for total or total disability for holders of 65 years of age with a dependent spouse is 851 euros per month, unlike the current 843.4 euros, while that of those without a dependent spouse (single-parent economic unit ) it becomes 689.7 euros per month (683.5 euros currently).

In the case of orphan’s pensions, the minimum amount goes from tomorrow to 210.8 euros per month and per beneficiary (now they are 208.9 euros), while if the beneficiary is under 18 and has a handicap greater than or equal to 65%, the amount is 414.7 euros per month, almost four euros more than in 2020.

The minimum pension for family members is 210.8 euros per month in the new year, compared to 208.9 euros today, while the extinct compulsory old age and invalidity insurance (SOVI) pension is 441 , 7 euros. monthly for old age, invalidity and widowhood (437.7 euros currently) and if they agree with a public widowhood pension, it amounts to 428.7 euros per month (424.8 euros currently ).

GUARANTEEING THE PURCHASING POWER OF PUBLIC EMPLOYEES

On the other hand, the salaries of public officials increase to guarantee their purchasing power, as provided for in the General State Finance Law (PGE) for this year.

The Central Sindical Independiente y de Servants (CSIF) demanded that the 0.55% increase in the payroll of all public officials be applied, after September 30, the government agreed to suspend the application of the rules tax in 2020 and 2021. This increase requested by the union was conditional on budgetary stability, he therefore considers that “once the budgetary rules are suspended, there is no reason to prevent the application of this point”.

Faced with the new year, the demands of the main trade unions in the sector (CSIF, CCOO and UGT) aim to demand full compliance with the second agreement for the improvement of public employment and the start of negotiation of a new agreement. .

They also seek improvements in public employment, end temporary work, address workforce rejuvenation, improved purchasing power, introduction of the 35-hour day or progression to partial retirement and work in a company. maintenance of administrative mutualism.

SMI AGREEMENT SUBJECT TO SOCIAL DILOGUE

Regarding the SMI, at the last Council of Ministers of the year, the Executive approved the extension of the royal decree which instituted in February 2020 with retroactive effect from January 1 the increase of 5.5% of the SMI to 950 euros in order to give more leeway to the negotiation of social agents.

With this extension, legal certainty is guaranteed and the function of the minimum wage is maintained as a wage guarantee for workers, who could have been in legal limbo on December 31 if this extension had not been approved and thanks to this extension, they will continue to be protected.

In addition, the government has insisted that it maintain its legislative commitment to gradually reach 60% of the average wage in Spain, as recommended by the European Social Charter, which will predictably bring the SMI to 1,200 euros by the end. of the legislature.

This same week, the Minister of Labor, Yolanda Daz, affirmed that in the debate on the increase of the interprofessional SMIC it was debated for 30 euro cents per day and that “it made him a little sad”.

“I think that Spanish companies can support it, especially because there is precisely public money that supports them and that there are other companies that are doing very well and that can support an increase of 30 pennies a day, “he added, after noting that he believes” those who need it most are being left behind. “

The government, employers and unions will meet again on January 8 to discuss the minimum wage and also what is happening with the Temporary Work Regulation (ERTE) files.

