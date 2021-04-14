Classes suspended in three centers in Seseña Nuevo after industrial warehouse fire

Publication: Wednesday, April 14, 2021 07:40

The Ministry of Education today suspended face-to-face classes in two educational centers in Seseña Nuevo due to the large cloud of smoke caused by the fire that affected several warehouses.

According to the press release issued by the Ministry of Education, Culture and Sports of Castile-La Mancha, these are IES Las Salinas and CEIP Fernando de Rojas, which have 900 and 380 students respectively. These students will receive online courses, which has already been communicated by the management of the centers to families.

In addition, it was decided that this Wednesday, the municipal kindergarten of Burbujas will not open its doors, which is attended by 17 boys and girls. This decision will remain until the situation returns to normal. The rest of the educational centers in Seseña will maintain face-to-face classes as usual.

The fire started on Tuesday in several warehouses in the town’s industrial park, whose “heat load” began to decrease at the end of the afternoon. This was reported by the Emergency Service 112 of the Community of Madrid, which previously quantified the affected area on 52,000 square meters of four different warehouses and clarified that in the warehouses there are small appliances, animal feed and packages.

The Seseña City Council has recommended that residents close the windows and doors of their homes and stay indoors with their pets. Workers were also advised to cease outdoor activities and stay in safe confined spaces.