Clece launches a campaign for the professional integration of women victims of gender violence

Clece led a campaign on the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, which was celebrated on November 25, which aimed to reach the symbolic figure of around 50. hires of this group during the month of November. The program has been so successful that 130 women are currently victims of gender-based violence and have found a new opportunity in Clece.

Clece’s commitment to employing disadvantaged groups or those at risk of exclusion is not new. Clece has been promoting equal opportunities for over 15 years through the integration of people from disadvantaged groups such as women victims of gender violence, among others. In addition, it works to make the population aware of the reality and the situation experienced by the most vulnerable groups in society and to promote the maintenance of employment, by promoting the possibility for people to access employment and by promoting their professional and personal development.

“At Clece, we are very proud of the success of this initiative with which we were able to help 130 women victims of gender violence in a complex and very vulnerable situation. It is important to note that this is not a one-time campaign, but that we have been betting on employing this group for years, as we believe that a job can be the key that makes the difference for that these people can turn around. their life and feel like they are in control, ”said Purificacin Gonzlez, Human Resources Director at Clece.

Today, more than 9,300 Clece employees belong to groups at risk of exclusion. In the case of women victims of gender violence, as of September 2020, 249 women were in the workforce. After the campaign carried out during the month of November, Clece currently has 379 women belonging to this vulnerable group.

Inclusion of working in collaboration with entities and organizations

Clece works and collaborates with more than 350 associations and social entities at national and regional levels to promote the professional inclusion of people at risk of social exclusion.

In the case of this project, carried out during the month of November, the 130 contracts that Clece has carried out to date would not have been possible without the support and help of entities such as the Adecco Foundation, Red Incorpora de La Caixa and the Red Cross. among others.

HRDigital