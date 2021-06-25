Clece obtains the highest European certification for the professional integration of disabled people

The distinctive, issued by DisCert, certifies that in addition to complying with the requirements imposed by law, the company goes further by carrying out actions that strengthen and improve its commitment to people with disabilities.

25 June 2021



Clece obtained the gold category of the DisCert certificate, a trademark registered at European level and which recognizes, through three levels, companies engaged in the professional integration of disabled people. This time the badge is the top of the three levels.

This seal certifies that the company carries out actions that strengthen and improve its commitment to people with disabilities, in addition to going much further in meeting the requirements of the General Disability Act for all companies with 50 or more workers. . .

Thus, Clece obtained this concession, among other things, thanks to its policy of professional integration of vulnerable groups that it has been pursuing for years; in particular, people with disabilities, by maintaining close collaboration with other entities of the third sector for the integration of people belonging to this group.

In this sense, the company has demonstrated to favor, with multiple proofs, the inclusion of this group, by pooling for years specific resources, both material and human, to make this commitment a fundamental element of its identity. . Today, over 9% of Clece’s workforce is made up of people with disabilities.

