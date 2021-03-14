Clece optimizes its recruitment processes by launching eight new employment channels

Clece, a company made up of nearly 80,000 professionals who work to improve people’s lives through a wide range of services, has launched eight new employment channels with the aim of optimizing the recruitment processes in the various subsidiaries of Clece and to promote collaboration with social entities for the professional inclusion of vulnerable groups or those threatened with exclusion.

Clece’s strong commitment to quality employment and the conviction that it is one of the engines of social change have led to the launch of these new employment channels with which Clece can manage positions. vacancies available in the various areas of the company.

The launch of the new channels has various advantages, among which stands out the protocolization of recruitment and selection tasks, which will henceforth follow the same model in all Clece companies. In addition, the new channels share the same platform which integrates all the assets involved in the processes of filling vacancies. In this way, transversal processes can be established between different companies which increase the possibilities of hiring.

Finally, the new channels strengthen the collaboration of associations and other social entities to facilitate the professional inclusion of groups at risk of exclusion. This will facilitate Clece’s efforts to include these groups – today around 9,000 employees belong to the most disadvantaged groups.

