Climate change at the G7 summit: G-7 summit finished, coronavirus vaccine, climate change … what was special? – G7 summit convening group calls for action on vaccines and climate change

Falmouth

Leaders of the world’s seven richest nations, the first summit in two years, concluded Sunday with impressive pledges to vaccinate the world against the coronavirus, give their share of big money and technology to stop climate change . These leaders have tried to show that after the upheaval caused by the pandemic and the volatile nature of former US President Donald Trump, international cooperation is on the rise again.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the host of the summit, wanted the three-day conference to be used to reinforce the image of a ‘world Britain’, a move by his government in which he wants the UK -Brittany is playing an influential role in solving the global problem. publish.

However, the goals were clouded by Brexit at the summit in the coastal town in southwest England. EU chief and US President Joe Biden has expressed concern over trade rule between the UK and the EU, which has led to tensions in Northern Ireland. However, the general atmosphere of the conference was positive. The chef was seen smiling for the camera.

It should be noted that the last G-7 summit was held in France in 2019. Last year, this conference was to be held in the United States, but due to the pandemic, it could not have location. On the first night of the convention, Queen Elizabeth II gave a royal banquet where all the leaders were seen talking. We saw clearly during the conference that his allies feel relieved by America’s withdrawal. America returned to international affairs by abandoning the Trump administration’s “America First” policy.

“America is back and the democracies of the world are together,” said Biden, who is on his first trip abroad within five months of taking office. Biden is expected to have a tea party with the Queen on Sunday afternoon after the G-7 summit concludes. He will travel to Brussels to attend the NATO meeting on Monday. Biden will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva on Wednesday.

Johnson called Biden a “breath of fresh air” at the top of the G-7. French President Emmanuel Macron said after speaking to Biden: “It’s nice to see Biden in this club and he is ready to cooperate.” At the G-7 summit, ambitious announcements were made for girls’ education, the prevention of future epidemics and the use of the financial system to finance green development.

India, South Africa, Australia and South Korea have been invited as non-G-7 members for the conference.