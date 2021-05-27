Climate Tipping Point: Rising Global Temperatures ‘Inexorably Closer’ To Climate Tipping Point, UN Says: Global Temperature Rise Rises Extremely Close To Climate Change Point UN Report

Washington

A United Nations report warns that Earth’s temperature could temporarily rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius over the next five years. This report released on Wednesday said there is now a 40% chance that the global temperature will temporarily rise to 1.5 ° C above pre-industrial levels over the next five years. It has also been said that the percentage of probability is increasing rapidly from year to year.

The world is moving closer to the Paris climate agreement

The world is already crossing the long-term warming threshold of 1.5 degrees set in the Paris Climate Agreement. Scientists warn that this is the last limit to avoid the most devastating effects of climate change. The Paris Agreement aims to see temperatures above the 30-year average instead of a year.

The increase in temperature will give disastrous results

As the temperature rises, the rate of evaporation increases and warmer air can hold more moisture. Climate change can also alter circulation patterns in the atmosphere and the ocean. The WMO report predicts the possibility of a rise in tropical cyclones in the Atlantic Ocean. This is likely to cause drought in southwestern North America. Not only that, there may be flooding in the Sahel of Africa and Australia.

The United Nations have sounded the alarm bells

The Secretary-General of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), Pateri Talas, said this shows that we have come closer to that border. Not only that, we are getting closer to that danger in the years to come. Talas called the study a wake-up call to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

May be the record for the hottest year in the next 5 years

According to the study, 2021 to 2025 is expected to be at least 1 degree Celsius warmer each year. The report also predicted a 90% chance that one of those years could be the hottest year in Aaj Tak’s history compared to 2016.

NASA scientist said it would cause excruciating pain

According to the WMO report, one of the three warmest years on record has been the global average temperature in 2020 at 1.2 ° C above the pre-industrial reference value. Gavin Schmidt, director of NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies in New York City, said that while annual temperatures have fluctuated slightly, these long-term trends are unbearable.

The impact will be visible in all regions of the world

This NASA scientist kept warning that it seems certain that we are going to cross these limits. And that’s because there is a lag in the system, inertia in the system, and we haven’t really made significant reductions in global emissions yet. The WMO said almost all regions are expected to warm up in the next five years compared to the recent period.

Prediction made on a lot of solid evidence

WMO uses temperature data from several sources, including NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Temperature changes occur at both average and extreme temperatures, said Russell Voss, head of the climate analysis and synthesis branch at NOAA’s National Center for Environmental Information. Warmer temperatures also affect regional and global precipitation.