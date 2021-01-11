close the bars and confine almost all its towns

Publication: Monday, January 11, 2021 2:49 PM

The region of Murcia has entered extreme risk over almost all of its territory due to the coronavirus pandemic and the increase in infections, which implies the perimeter containment of 32 municipalities.

With the exception of Beniel, Alhama de Murcia, Totana, Puerto Lumbreras, Mazarrón, Librilla, Calasparra, Aledo and Ojós, the hotel industry can only provide pickup service on site or home delivery. These measures will come into force on Tuesday, January 12.

Another measure that results in this alert level is a limitation of the maximum capacity to 50% in public transport, shops, cinemas, theaters or libraries, as well as in vigils or wedding ceremonies. In addition, parks and gardens must close at 7:00 p.m., smoking will be prohibited on the terraces and only six people maximum can meet.

These are measures Murcia imposed after surpassing 9,000 active cases on Monday by adding 667 new infections. The regional Covid-19 coordinator, Jaime Pérez, is already calling this situation a “third wave” in a day in which five people have died.

The number of new infections is lower than yesterday, especially 533 fewer infections, although since it is a Sunday there have been fewer PCR tests (4016 and 19 antibody tests), although of these six were admitted to hospital and of those two to intensive care units, where there are already 87 people.