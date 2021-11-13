closed-by-lava:-magma-created-the-beach,-destroyed-it-and-took-away-the-beach-bar

Lava from a volcano created a strip in 1949. Later, over the years, the coastal drift current collided with it and, during this process, accumulated sediments from the Barranco de las Angustias, in the Caldera de Taburiente National Park. The lighter elements, such as silt and clay, settled on the bottom of the sea. The heaviest ones remained on the surface and formed a beach of black sand, gravel and the occasional boulder. And a natural pool that emerged when the tide went out.

The palm trees called it in two ways: Playa Nueva or Playa de los Guirres. It became a favorite spot for swimmers and surfers from inside and outside. “It was a paradise,” says Esther González, room manager at one of the largest hotels on the island. 72 years later, nature decided it was time to reboot the process. His tool, a new volcano, with which he has obliterated the dreams of many families in passing.

Carlos Déniz, owner of the kiosk of Playa de los Guirres in La Palma, with the fajana in the background Kike Rincon (Kike Rincon / Europa Press)

Carlos Déniz’s is one of them. He was the cook at Kiosco Los Guirres, which he ran with his wife, Grecia Motta. This Thursday, the establishment, opened in 2011, succumbed to the advance of a second lava delta already known with a cold scientific name: D2. “I had my hopes up until the last moment,” admits Déniz with obvious nerves and a sad look that he tries to compensate with the occasional smile. “I was in love with this business,” he declares while stroking his dog Francesca. “And if he had remained standing, I would marry him.”

The Kiosk Los Guirres, covered with ash

They won a concession for 30 years in 2011. And the investments began. The beginnings were “horrible,” he admits. “Problems were popping up everywhere. We had a hard time putting the light on it, the water, we had to bring it from far away. We put refrigerators, a kitchen, we set up the terrace … I had the concession, but I thought about abandoning everything all the time. I was crying without realizing it … ”, he says. “What it cost to start it and how little it cost to lose it.”

Carlos Déniz, owner from the Kiosco de la Playa de los Guirres in La Palma, photographed with his dog Francesca in Puerto de Tazacorte. Kike Rincon (Kike Rincon / Europa Press)

“Now I am realizing the affection I had for that place,” he says. And that, despite the fact that it also gave him the occasional headache. “These last few days I have been remembering when I applied to the tender ago 10 years ”, he recalls. By then, the beach had become a shanty town. The Coastal Law eradicated them, the Administrations built a promenade and built a commercial establishment. “They gave me a skeleton. There were many interested in staying with the business, however, in the end, I was the only one who showed up. It was a very complex project. ”

Playa de los Guirres and the first strip in the background.

He took care of the kitchen. Grecia Motta and his six employees, to serve customers. “All products of the land and all natural. Not a cube of chicken broth ever passed through the Kiosk “, he explains. beach that happened in Los Guirres this summer. “And the atmosphere there … There were surf and yoga classes … I can’t believe that everything has gone down the drain.”

Lava attacks Los Guirres beach, in La Palma MINISTRY OF TRANSPORT, MOBILITY AND URBAN SERVICES (Europa Press)

The 19 in September the La Palma volcano erupted. “At first I was looking forward to it. Until the wasaps from friends, from well-known people began to arrive , who told me: ‘Carlos, courage. We think the kiosk is going to be affected … ‘. That’s where the agony began ”. The lava reached the sea on 28 September and created a fajana that grew until 34 hectares. And after several days, the magma stopped coming. The volcano forgot about the beach for a month and took it with the northernmost part of the wash, feeding on towns like La Laguna. “My hopes returned, at that time there was half a beach left, and the place was intact.”

View of Playa de los Guirres at the beginning of the century, when there was still a shanty town enclave. Carlos Déniz

The volcano does what it wants, the scientists who monitor it repeat endlessly. And he proved it once again this week. Suddenly, almost out of the blue, the lava tubes coming from the crater created two lava cataracts that began to finish the work begun 43 days before. “Every day I get up early to play sports. On Tuesday, my daughter texted me: ‘Dad, how are you today? I wasn’t going to tell you, but now things are not looking good, ‘he told me. And when I saw that red cloak falling down the cliff, I did fall to the ground. I said to myself: ‘But God, why didn’t you take it from the beginning? ”

Two days after that message, the magma finished burying his already longed-for beach bar.

Déniz has known many businesses, always in the hospitality industry, since he entered it with 14 years. His career has passed in Venezuela, where he met his future wife, later in Philadelphia, Atlantic City … Until with 34 years he returned to the Canary Islands. The last station of his journey was Los Guirres, in Tazacorte. What will be the next? It is still too early to think about your plan b. Marriage still owes 40. 000 euros of the investment. AND 20 years of concession of a place that no longer exists.

What is certain is that, from now on, the marine currents will begin to create a new beach in the north of the new fajana, according to José Mangas, geologist from the University of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. Exactly the same process that nature followed seven decades ago to give Los Guirres to the palm trees.

Time will tell if there will be a kiosk like the one in Déniz on that future beach. Meanwhile, he limits himself to remembering the moment when he said goodbye to his local, recently, when he had only formed a fajana. “I was collecting papers. And somehow I knew it was the last time. So I started giving kisses to everything. Walls, bar, electrical appliances … I kissed him like he was the most beautiful girl in the world. ”