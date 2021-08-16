Closed for holidays? Discover what the business reality looks like in the middle of summer

Only 20% of Spanish companies cease their activity completely in August, while 48% choose to reduce it through strategies such as intensive hours or the minimum service offer.

August 16, 2021



While it is true that, more and more, the Spaniards choose to enjoy their holidays in quieter months like July or September, August remains, par excellence, the undisputed king of summer, which has become the most idle month. of the year.

The high temperatures, the exponential increase in leisure plans and school vacations for children and university students, make it an ideal month to rest and disconnect from work, enjoying free time with family and friends.

This is why we always tend to think that August is an impossible month for those who are actively looking for a job to find a job according to their expectations.

However, what is true about this?

Looking at the numbers in more detail, we find that only 20% of businesses go out of business altogether in August, while around 50% of businesses simply choose to downsize, opting for strategies such as the shift schedule. intensive work or the offer of a minimum of services (in total, 48% of companies).

If to this is added that 69% of contract signatures take place during the month of September, August appears to be an ideal month to carry out the so-called selection processes, a set of phases and tests having The aim is for human resources specialists to find the most suitable talents and profiles to carry out each profession.

En esta línea y para las personas que se encuentran actualmente en búsqueda activa de empleo o de una oportunidad laboral mejor, Jobatus ha realizado un estudio donde analiza las ofertas de más de 67,500 empresas, destacando las cinco que más van a Contratar a lo largo de this month:

Everis, a multinational group dedicated to consulting and outsourcing, which covers all sectors of the economy and is committed to the best talents. Indra, a Spanish multinational that offers, among other things, consulting services in the fields of defense, energy, transport and telecommunications. Grupo Eulen, a multinational outsourced services company with more than 84,000 employees and operations in more than twelve countries, in which it provides security, cleaning, maintenance, environmental and logistics services. Inditex, one of the largest fashion distribution companies in the world, with a presence in 216 markets and nearly 7,000 stores nationally and internationally. Mercadona, a distribution company of Spanish origin based in Valencia and 1,654 supermarkets, of which 1,637 in our country.

