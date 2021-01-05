Closure of the perimeter until January 31 and curfew at 10 p.m.

Valencia is protecting itself from the increase in COVID-19 infections. The Generalitat Valenciana toughens the measures and announces new restrictions. Thus, he announces the closure of the perimeter of the entire region until January 31.

In addition, it establishes the curfew at 10 p.m. and the closure of the hotel industry at 5 p.m. It is also forbidden to smoke on the terraces and the storage capacity is reduced to 30%. There are a maximum of six people left at social gatherings.

However, the Community decided to maintain the educational activity as planned. As President Ximo Puig has moved forward, students will continue in classrooms from January 7, as experts agree these are safe spaces and “we can’t let the virus go. continue to harm their future “.

Puig stressed that the Region was the first to close bars and restrict nighttime mobility, as well as to ban family trips on Christmas, but that a “new turning point” has been reached and that the situation in the region is “serious”.

The measures will take effect this Thursday, the day after Reyes, and will last until January 31. Puig announced a meeting with social workers to finalize an aid plan with the sectors most affected to protect health, jobs and businesses.

On the other hand, to the closure of the perimeter of the community is added the confinement of 26 municipalities. The municipalities affected by the closure of the perimeter, with a “critical” impact and lasting 14 days, are, in the province of Castellón: Borriol, Atzeneta del Maestrat, Soneja and Jérica; in Alicante: Alcoi, Castalla and Polop and in Valencia: Llíria, Massanassa, Ayora, Utiel, Sedaví, Sollana, Guadassuar, Oliva, Daimús, Xàtiva, Ontinyent, Sinarcas, Quatretonda, Canals, Benigàmin, Cheste, Morepixent, Anna and Bonrepós i Mirambel.