Cloudpunk City of Ghosts Gameplay: A Matter of Choice

Cloundpunk: City of Ghosts is a DLC for the Cloudpunk game and does not change the original formula: that of a narrative game that gives high priority to the dialogue and the participation of the player in the story. In this excerpt, we invite you to see how certain decisions are made in the DLC. In that case, the choices presented here, available in the first few minutes of the game, offer you the option of throwing a potentially dangerous package in the trash or handing it over to a mysterious person. Note that the game is also available in French if the excerpt is here in English. By [87], Journalist jeuxvideo.com MPTwitter

Source by [author_name]