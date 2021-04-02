Cmara de Espaa takes part in a project to promote European mobility of VET students

The Spanish Chamber of Commerce is one of the seven organizations integrated into the MOB4APP project, a European strategy, funded by the Erasmus + program, which aims to strengthen the role of VET professionals as a link between apprentices and businesses, especially SMEs. It is about training professionals linked to vocational training as tutors, mentors or teachers themselves, to promote successful long-term mobility experiences. More than six months in Europe for VET students.

To achieve this result, a training itinerary and a series of materials will be developed:

Training program for VET professionals, consisting of several modules that will cover all aspects related to the mobility of apprentices and students abroad. Toolkit for apprentices and SMEs, which promotes awareness and management of mobility experiences for apprentices and companies, whether they are of origin or host. Massive and open online course for VET professionals on mobility of apprentices between countries. In order to define the said program, in each partner country, two workshops (discussion groups) were organized with specialists and experts in the field of training and business.

In Spain, the first workshop was held on March 9 and aimed to define the profile of the participants in the training. The second session, on March 24, was devoted to identifying the topics that the training should cover, its structure, tools and training routes.

In both cases there were representatives from different fields related to the field of training, with different levels of responsibility and experience, familiar with VET and systems of vocational skills and competences (both from companies, institutions and other entities).

Together with the Spanish Chamber, six other prestigious institutions from different countries of the European Union are participating in the project: Berlink, a German institution with extensive experience in organizing professional, educational and practical activities in Germany; Belgian-Italian Chamber of Commerce, the point of reference par excellence for any company wishing to extend its network in either of these two countries; Unione Sindicale Regionales CISL Marche, which is part of the largest trade union confederation in Italy; Co.Meta srl, an Italian certified vocational training organization specializing in the implementation of innovative training methodologies; The Pedagogical University of Krakow, which conducts academic research describing new areas of scientific development and educates its students to the highest European standards; and, finally, Pro Work, dedicated to promoting the professional development of skilled workers and those who need specific training and advice, facilitating access to the labor market for workers from vulnerable groups.

