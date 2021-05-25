CNI is looking for Syrian jihadists who snuck into Ceuta during border crisis

Publication: Tuesday, May 25, 2021 1:09 PM

Several jihadists of the Syrian war who were “watched” by the Moroccan anti-terrorist services crossed the border in Ceuta taking advantage of the border crisis between Spain and Morocco.

According to La Vanguardia, the Spanish intelligence services are working to locate this group of radicals and are working in collaboration with the neighboring country. These jihadists were clearly identified by the intelligence services among the images of people who crossed the El Tarajal pass.

The radicals, whose number of members could not be determined, crossed between Monday and Tuesday, dates on which the Moroccan information service which followed them lost track of them.

Now, the CNI is looking for these jihadists in the city of Ceuta, where it has strengthened its presence with the Civil Guard and the National Police. According to the aforementioned media, the agency also verified that among the thousands of migrants who crossed the border, members of the Moroccan army sneaked in.

This is a question that worries the Spanish intelligence services, which are working to find the fate of this radical group and to redo their trip to Ceuta.